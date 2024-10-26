Scranton, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Munley Law participated in the 2024 Bench/Bar Conference hosted by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, with firm attorney Melinda C. Ghilardi featured as a speaker. The event, held on October 3 at Skytop Lodge in Skytop, PA, marked the first time in eight years that the court hosted this important gathering of judges, attorneys, and legal professionals.

Ghilardi, a personal injury attorney at Munley Law, joined a panel discussion titled "How to Win Friends and Persuade Juries," which focused on Voir Dire-the jury selection process. Panelists explored effective techniques for questioning potential jurors, ensuring fair and impartial jury selection during trial proceedings.

With nearly 40 years of legal experience, including over 30 years with the Federal Defender's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ghilardi brings a wealth of trial knowledge to Munley Law. Her role at the Bench/Bar Conference reflects the firm's ongoing engagement with the legal community and dedication to professional collaboration.

The three-day Bench/Bar Conference offers a platform for judges and attorneys to discuss legal developments, share insights, and build connections. It underscores the importance of fostering dialogue among legal professionals to promote best practices. Panels included discussions about both civil and criminal matters and featured both judges and attorneys.

Munley Law's attorneys are recognized nationally for their expertise in personal injury law. The firm's lawyers are frequently invited to present at conferences, sharing their knowledge on trial strategies and case law to help advance the profession.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America®, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers®, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227931

SOURCE: GetFeatured