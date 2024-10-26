Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Community Concierge Services, the largest non private equity backed doorstep trash company, has announced the expansion of its nationwide footprint, bringing valet trash services to new markets.

Known for the quality of service they deliver, the company is now a national valet trash provider serving over 125,000 units nightly in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas and soon to be California. With this expansion, Community Concierge Services has the ability to partner with the nation's largest management companies, at scale.

Doorstep trash is an amenity typically provided to multi-family housing residents to streamline household waste disposal and add value to a property. With this service, residents enjoy convenience, avoid bad weather, minimize spillage, and reduce late-night walks to the compactor. Property owners and managers keep breezeways/hallways cleaner for longer, preserve the cleanliness of the dumpster area, and boast of the added net operating income (NOI) for the building.

Beyond valet trash services, Community Concierge Services provides dryer vent cleaning, chimney cleaning and pressure washing for multifamily communities. They have a growing team with over 60 full time, fully trained, W-2 technicians spread across 5 regional offices.

The company's partnership with VETS Junk Removal & Dumpster Rentals for bulk item removals allows communities to streamline waste disposal. This strategic partnership with Veterans Easy Trash allows their management company partners to have a turnkey solution for bulk item collection, eviction cleanouts, waste leveling, dumpster rentals and ancillary waste services.

Community Concierge Services has differentiated itself in the marketplace through its expanded service offerings, competitive pay for team members that exceeds the industry average, and a strong commitment to building relationships.

About Community Concierge Services:

Founded in 2016 Community Concierge Services provides exceptional valet trash and maintenance services to the multi-family industry, exceeding clients' expectations and improving the quality of life in the communities it serves.

SOURCE: GetFeatured