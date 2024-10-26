Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Colle AI (COLLE), a leading multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has announced that it will no longer pursue a partnership with FC Barcelona. The decision reflects Colle AI's shift in strategic priorities as it focuses on enhancing its core platform features and expanding its multichain, AI, and NFT capabilities to empower creators and developers across the Web3 space.





Unlock limitless creativity with AI-powered tools and multichain NFT technology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/227955_48.jpg

While discussions were held regarding potential collaborations with FC Barcelona, Colle AI has opted to redirect resources toward advancing its infrastructure and delivering more innovative solutions to its growing user base. The platform is committed to refining its AI-powered content generation tools, expanding NFT functionalities, and improving interoperability across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

Colle AI remains focused on aligning with partners whose visions closely match its mission of fostering decentralized innovation. Future partnership initiatives will be aimed at maximizing synergy with collaborators in the Web3 space, ensuring that the platform's development efforts align with its community-first approach.

This recalibration aligns with Colle AI's long-term goal of building a versatile and dynamic ecosystem for digital creators. With new platform features on the horizon, Colle AI aims to provide users with seamless tools for NFT creation, decentralized collaboration, and cross-chain interaction-ensuring sustained growth and innovation within the Web3 ecosystem.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Social Media:

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227955

SOURCE: Kaj Labs