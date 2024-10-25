WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CB Financial Services, Inc. ("CB" or the "Company") (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its third quarter and year-to-date 2024 financial results.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,219
$
2,650
$
4,196
$
12,966
$
2,672
$
10,065
$
9,586
Net Income Adjustments
(293
)
24
(1,000
)
(9,905
)
29
(1,269
)
(20
)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
2,926
$
2,674
$
3,196
$
3,061
$
2,701
$
8,796
$
9,566
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (GAAP)
$
0.60
$
0.51
$
0.82
$
2.52
$
0.52
$
1.89
$
1.87
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.62
$
0.60
$
0.53
$
1.65
$
1.87
(1)
Refer to Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share - diluted as presented later in this Press Release.
2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
(Comparisons to three months ended September 30, 2023 unless otherwise noted)
- Net income was $3.2 million, compared to $2.7 million. Results were impacted by the December 2023 sale of the Bank's subsidiary insurance agency, Exchange Underwriters ("EU"), which drove decreases in noninterest income and noninterest expense.
- Earnings per diluted common share (EPS) increased to $0.60 from $0.52.
- Return on average assets (annualized) was 0.84%, compared to 0.75%.
- Return on average equity (annualized) was 8.80%, compared to 9.03%.
- Net interest and dividend income was $11.5 million, compared to $10.7 million.
- Noninterest income decreased to $1.2 million, compared to $2.4 million. The significant decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $1.4 million decrease in insurance commissions due to the sale of EU.
- Noninterest expense decreased to $8.8 million, compared to $9.5 million, due to decreases in compensation and benefits and intangible amortization expenses also driven by the sale of EU, partially offset by increases in contracted services, data processing, occupancy and Pennsylvania shares tax expenses.
(Amounts at September 30, 2024; comparisons to December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted)
- Total assets increased $105.7 million, or 7.3%, to $1.6 billion from $1.5 billion.
- Total loans decreased $44.6 million, or 4.0%, to $1.07 billion compared to $1.11 billion, and included decreases in consumer, residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans of $31.6 million, $8.9 million, $2.8 million and $2.7 million, respectively. The consumer loan portfolio is primarily comprised of indirect automobile loans and decreased as a result of the discontinuation of that product as of June 30, 2023. Excluding the $31.8 million decrease in indirect automobile loans, total loans decreased $12.8 million, or 1.2%. In total, $95.5 million of loans have paid off since December 31, 2023.
- Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.19% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.20% at December 31, 2023.
- Total deposits were $1.35 billion, an increase of $86.7 million, compared to $1.27 billion.
- Book value per share was $29.07, compared to $27.79 as of June 30, 2024 and $27.32 as of December 31, 2023.
- Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $27.16, compared to $25.83 as of June 30, 2024 and $25.23 as of December 31, 2023. The year-to-date change was due to an increase in stockholders' equity primarily related to current period net income of $10.1 million and a $2.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the payment of $3.9 million in dividends since December 31, 2023.
Management Commentary
President and CEO John H. Montgomery commented, "Funding costs continued to increase from the prior period, maintaining pressure on our net interest margin. However, relief from this ongoing trend appears to be on the horizon with prevailing market deposit costs beginning to soften. Our balance sheet strategies and continued focus on quality, relationship-driven loan production continue to strengthen the fundamentals of our bank.
During the quarter, our loan portfolio decreased $12.9 million, or 1.2%, with the previously exited Indirect Lending Portfolio declining $10.4 million. Commercial real estate loans increased $5.6 million, while residential real estate loans declined $3.8 million, results that are consistent with the purposeful repositioning of our loan portfolio. Notably, our asset quality remains robust, with nonperforming loans remaining stable at $2.0 million (0.19% of total loans) from $2.2 million (0.20% of total loans) at year end 2023.
Overall, deposit movements continued during the quarter, shifting from non-interest and low interest-bearing accounts to higher-cost time deposits. Total deposits remained relatively stable, with a slight increase, largely due to growth in our interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits.
During the quarter, we continued progress on our strategic initiatives by implementing our Specialty Treasury Payments & Services strategy. This strategy includes development of a platform that will provide Treasury Management payments, products and an exceptional client experience to our traditional Commercial Treasury Clients and Multiple Deposit Niche markets. This targeted Specialized Treasury Management program will allow us to enter into new markets with a proven and differentiated approach, focusing on specific industries that are deposit rich, need high levels of service, and require access to highly efficient money movement systems.
Additionally, we completed the construction and celebrated the opening of a state-of-the-art branch office in Uniontown, PA, continuing the service we have provided to Fayette County for many decades.
We are confident that sustained investment in our franchise, unwavering commitment to our long-term strategy, and dedication to providing an exceptional client experience will benefit all stakeholders."
Dividend Declaration
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 quarterly cash dividend per outstanding share of common stock, payable on or about November 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024.
2024 Third Quarter Financial Review
Net Interest and Dividend Income
Net interest and dividend income increased $757,000, or 7.1%, to $11.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) decreased to 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Fully tax equivalent (FTE) NIM (Non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points ("bps") to 3.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- Interest and dividend income increased $3.9 million, or 24.6%, to $19.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- Interest income on loans increased $896,000, or 6.4%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average yield on loans increased 47 bps to 5.60% compared to 5.13% resulting in a $1.3 million increase in interest income on loans. The average balance of loans decreased $24.7 million to $1.06 billion from $1.09 billion, causing a $357,000 decrease in interest income on loans. The increase in loan yield has been driven by a reduction in lower yielding consumer loans due to the discontinuation of the indirect automobile loan product with the redeployment of those funds into higher yielding commercial loan products.
- Interest income on taxable investment securities increased $2.3 million, or 249.9%, to $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $940,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 driven by a 272 bp increase in average yield coupled with a $83.4 million increase in average balances. The increase in the average yield was the result of the Bank implementing a balance sheet repositioning strategy of its portfolio of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank sold $69.3 million in market value of its lower yielding U.S. government agency, mortgage-backed and municipal securities with an average yield of 1.89% and purchased $69.3 million of higher yielding mortgage-backed and collateralized mortgage obligation securities with an average yield of 5.49%. The increase in volume was driven by a $99.9 million increase in the average balance of collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") securities as the Bank executed a leverage strategy to purchase these assets funded with brokered certificates of deposits.
- Interest income on interest-earning deposits at other banks increased $698,000 to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $750,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 driven by a $58.7 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a 51 bp decrease in the average yield. The volume increase was due in part to $30.5 million in cash received from the December 2023 sale of EU.
- Interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 60.9%, to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- Interest expense on deposits increased $3.1 million, or 66.1%, to $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Rising market interest rates led to the repricing of interest-bearing demand and money market deposits and a shift in deposits from noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits into money market and time deposits which resulted in a 93 bp, or 46.3%, increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. This accounted for a $2.4 million increase in interest expense. Additionally, interest-bearing deposit balances increased $130.0 million, or 13.9%, to $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to $937.8 million as of September 30, 2023, accounting for a $716,000 increase in interest expense.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was a net recovery of $41,000. The provision for credit losses - loans was $25,000 and was primarily due to changes in qualitative factors partially offset by changes in loan portfolio concentrations and an improvement in loss rates. The provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments was a recovery of $66,000 and was due to a decrease in the unfunded commitments and in the loss rate on construction loans. This compared to a $406,000 provision for credit losses recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and was required primarily due to loan growth coupled with a modeled slowdown in loan prepayment speeds.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 48.9%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from a $1.4 million decrease in insurance commissions as no income was recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to the December 2023 sale of EU, compared to a full quarter of income recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $705,000, or 7.4%, to $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Salaries and benefits decreased $808,000, or 15.0%, to $4.6 million primarily due to no expense related to EU recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to the December 2023 sale, compared to $878,000 of expense recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2023, partially offset by merit increases and revenue producing staff additions. Intangible amortization decreased $181,000 as a portion of the Bank's core deposit intangible was fully amortized in February 2024 and EU intangible amortization of $47,000 was realized during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Data processing expense increased $58,000 due to costs associated with the implementation of a new loan origination system and financial dashboard platform. Occupancy expense increased $57,000 due to $130,000 of environmental remediation costs related to a construction project on one of the Bank's office locations, partially offset by $44,000 of EU occupancy expense realized during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Pennsylvania shares tax expense increased $48,000 due to a higher taxable base due to the increase in equity resulting from the sale of EU.
Statement of Financial Condition Review
Assets
Total assets increased $105.7 million, or 7.3%, to $1.6 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2023.
- Cash and due from banks increased $79.1 million, or 115.9%, to $147.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $68.2 million at December 31, 2023.
- Securities increased $63.8 million, or 30.8%, to $270.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $207.1 million at December 31, 2023. The securities balance was primarily impacted by the purchase of $69.8 million of CLO securities, partially offset by $10.7 million of principal repayments on amortizing securities.
Loans and Credit Quality
- Total loans decreased $44.6 million, or 4.0%, to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2023. This was driven by decreases in consumer, residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans of $31.6 million, $8.9 million, $2.8 million and $2.7 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in other loans and construction loans of $1.0 million and $399,000, respectively. The decrease in consumer loans resulted from a reduction in indirect automobile loan production due to rising market interest rates and the discontinuation of this product offering as of June 30, 2023. This portfolio is expected to continue to decline as resources are allocated and production efforts are focused on more profitable commercial products. In total, $95.5 million of loans have paid off since December 31, 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $9.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $9.7 million at December 31, 2023. As a result, the ACL to total loans was 0.89% at September 30, 2024 and 0.87% at December 31, 2023. During the current year, the Company recorded a net recovery of credit losses of $114,000.
- Net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $73,000, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis. Net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $109,000, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $123,000. Net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $551,000 primarily due to recoveries totaling $750,000 related to a prior year $2.7 million charged-off commercial and industrial loan.
- Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and accruing loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $2.2 million at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.19% at September 30, 2024 and 0.20% at December 31, 2023.
Other
- Accrued interest and other assets increased $7.8 million or 32.1%, to $32.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $24.3 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to a $6.0 million investment in a low-income housing tax credit project.
Total liabilities increased $96.3 million, or 7.3%, to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023.
Deposits
- Total deposits increased $86.7 million to $1.35 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Time deposits increased $136.5 million and money market deposits increased $19.7 million while interest-bearing demand, savings and non interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $36.5 million, $22.3 million and $10.7 million, respectively. Deposit changes were primarily the result of the current interest rate environment causing a shift in deposit products to higher priced money market and time deposits. Additionally, the Bank added $70.6 million of brokered certificates of deposit during the period. Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $99.6 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $29.0 million at December 31, 2023, all mature within three months and were utilized to fund the purchase of floating rate CLO securities. At September 30, 2024, FDIC insured deposits totaled approximately 62.4% of total deposits while an additional 15.9% of total deposits were collateralized with investment securities.
Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities
- Accrued interest payable and other liabilities increased $9.7 million, or 67.3%, to $24.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.4 million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to the purchase of $6.0 million of syndicated loans which were unfunded at the end of the period and a $5.4 million unfunded commitment related to a low-income housing tax credit project.
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity increased $9.3 million, or 6.7%, to $149.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $139.8 million at December 31, 2023. The key factor positively impacting stockholders' equity was $10.1 million of net income for the current period and a $2.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the payment of $3.9 million in dividends since December 31, 2023.
Book value per share
Book value per common share was $29.07 at September 30, 2024 compared to $27.32 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.75.
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) was $27.16 at September 30, 2024, compared to $25.23 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.93.
Refer to "Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this Press Release.
About CB Financial Services, Inc.
CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services.
For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.
Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Act. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, general and local economic conditions, changes in market interest rates, deposit flows, demand for loans, real estate values and competition, competitive products and pricing, the ability of our customers to make scheduled loan payments, loan delinquency rates and trends, our ability to manage the risks involved in our business, our ability to control costs and expenses, inflation, market and monetary fluctuations, changes in federal and state legislation and regulation applicable to our business, actions by our competitors, and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Selected Financial Condition Data
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
Assets
Cash and Due From Banks
$
147,325
$
142,600
$
73,691
$
68,223
$
52,597
Securities
270,881
268,769
232,276
207,095
172,904
Loans Held for Sale
428
632
200
-
-
Loans
Real Estate:
Residential
338,926
342,689
346,938
347,808
346,485
Commercial
464,354
458,724
470,430
467,154
466,910
Construction
43,515
44,038
44,323
43,116
41,874
Commercial and Industrial
108,554
112,395
103,313
111,278
100,873
Consumer
80,004
90,357
100,576
111,643
122,516
Other
30,402
30,491
30,763
29,397
23,856
Total Loans
1,065,755
1,078,694
1,096,343
1,110,396
1,102,514
Allowance for Credit Losses
(9,479
)
(9,527
)
(9,582
)
(9,707
)
(10,848
)
Loans, Net
1,056,276
1,069,167
1,086,761
1,100,689
1,091,666
Premises and Equipment, Net
20,838
20,326
19,548
19,704
18,524
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
24,057
23,910
23,763
25,378
25,227
Goodwill
9,732
9,732
9,732
9,732
9,732
Intangible Assets, Net
88
353
617
958
2,177
Accrued Interest Receivable and Other Assets
32,116
24,770
26,501
24,312
26,665
Total Assets
$
1,561,741
$
1,560,259
$
1,473,089
$
1,456,091
$
1,399,492
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Accounts
$
267,022
$
269,964
$
275,182
$
277,747
$
305,145
Interest-Bearing Demand Accounts
326,505
324,688
323,134
362,994
357,381
Money Market Accounts
220,789
229,998
208,375
201,074
189,187
Savings Accounts
172,354
179,081
190,206
194,703
207,148
Time Deposits
367,150
346,037
265,597
230,641
177,428
Total Deposits
1,353,820
1,349,768
1,262,494
1,267,159
1,236,289
Other Borrowings
34,708
34,698
34,688
34,678
34,668
Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities
24,073
32,911
34,317
14,420
13,689
Total Liabilities
1,412,601
1,417,377
1,331,499
1,316,257
1,284,646
Stockholders' Equity
149,140
142,882
141,590
139,834
114,846
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,561,741
$
1,560,259
$
1,473,089
$
1,456,091
$
1,399,492
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Selected Operating Data
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Interest and Dividend Income:
Loans, Including Fees
$
14,945
$
14,670
$
14,838
$
14,804
$
14,049
$
44,453
$
39,846
Securities:
Taxable
3,289
2,844
2,303
1,164
940
8,437
2,853
Tax-Exempt
-
-
-
33
41
-
124
Dividends
28
27
27
32
25
82
74
Other Interest and Dividend Income
1,511
1,398
818
872
819
3,727
2,424
Total Interest and Dividend Income
19,773
18,939
17,986
16,905
15,874
56,699
45,321
Interest Expense:
Deposits
7,892
7,065
5,991
5,336
4,750
20,948
11,097
Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
26
-
-
5
Other Borrowings
407
404
404
407
407
1,215
800
Total Interest Expense
8,299
7,469
6,395
5,769
5,157
22,163
11,902
Net Interest and Dividend Income
11,474
11,470
11,591
11,136
10,717
34,536
33,419
Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses - Loans
25
12
(143
)
(1,147
)
291
(105
)
863
(Recovery) Provision for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments
(66
)
(48
)
106
(273
)
115
(9
)
54
Net Interest and Dividend Income After Net (Recovery) Provision for Credit Losses
11,515
11,506
11,628
12,556
10,311
34,650
32,502
Noninterest Income:
Service Fees
451
354
415
460
466
1,220
1,359
Insurance Commissions
1
1
2
969
1,436
4
4,870
Other Commissions
104
22
62
60
94
188
462
Net Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans
18
9
22
2
-
49
(3
)
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
245
(31
)
(166
)
(9,830
)
(37
)
49
(369
)
Net Gain on Purchased Tax Credits
12
12
12
7
7
37
22
Gain on Sale of Subsidiary
138
-
-
24,578
-
138
-
Net Gain on Disposal of Premises and Equipment
-
-
274
-
-
274
11
Income from Bank-Owned Life Insurance
147
147
148
151
145
442
425
Net Gain on Bank-Owned Life Insurance Claims
-
-
915
-
-
915
303
Other Income
117
174
232
121
301
523
413
Total Noninterest Income
1,233
688
1,916
16,518
2,412
3,839
7,493
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits
4,561
4,425
4,576
6,224
5,369
13,563
15,679
Occupancy
755
940
749
810
698
2,444
2,188
Equipment
280
298
264
298
265
842
766
Data Processing
772
1,011
692
726
714
2,476
2,289
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Assessment
177
161
129
189
189
467
565
Pennsylvania Shares Tax
265
297
297
217
217
860
672
Contracted Services
431
390
281
299
286
1,102
868
Legal and Professional Fees
297
208
212
434
320
717
748
Advertising
141
78
129
158
114
348
268
Other Real Estate Owned (Income)
2
37
(23
)
(36
)
(8
)
16
(80
)
Amortization of Intangible Assets
264
264
341
430
445
870
1,336
Other Expense
837
875
781
1,016
878
2,492
2,718
Total Noninterest Expense
8,782
8,984
8,428
10,765
9,487
26,197
28,017
Income Before Income Tax Expense
3,966
3,210
5,116
18,309
3,236
12,292
11,978
Income Tax Expense
747
560
920
5,343
564
2,227
2,392
Net Income
$
3,219
$
2,650
$
4,196
$
12,966
$
2,672
$
10,065
$
9,586
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Per Common Share Data
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Dividends Per Common Share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.75
$
0.75
Earnings Per Common Share - Basic
0.63
0.52
0.82
2.53
0.52
1.96
1.88
Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted
0.60
0.51
0.82
2.52
0.52
1.89
1.87
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
5,137,586
5,142,139
5,129,903
5,119,184
5,115,026
5,136,546
5,112,223
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
5,346,750
5,152,657
5,142,286
5,135,997
5,126,546
5,328,610
5,118,279
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
Common Shares Outstanding
5,129,921
5,141,911
5,142,901
5,118,713
5,120,678
Book Value Per Common Share
$
29.07
$
27.79
$
27.53
$
27.32
$
22.43
Tangible Book Value per Common Share (1)
27.16
25.83
25.52
25.23
20.10
Stockholders' Equity to Assets
9.5
%
9.2
%
9.6
%
9.6
%
8.2
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (1)
9.0
8.6
9.0
8.9
7.4
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios (2)
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Return on Average Assets
0.84
%
0.71
%
1.17
%
3.62
%
0.75
%
0.90
%
0.91
%
Return on Average Equity
8.80
7.58
12.03
44.99
9.03
9.45
10.98
Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
133.26
135.69
137.07
138.67
139.65
135.28
143.07
Average Equity to Average Assets
9.54
9.36
9.72
8.04
8.32
9.54
8.33
Net Interest Rate Spread
2.36
2.44
2.67
2.56
2.54
2.48
2.80
Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (1)
2.38
2.46
2.68
2.57
2.55
2.50
2.81
Net Interest Margin
3.11
3.18
3.36
3.19
3.13
3.21
3.31
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (1)
3.12
3.19
3.37
3.21
3.14
3.22
3.32
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans
0.03
0.02
(0.01
)
-
0.04
0.02
(0.07
)
Efficiency Ratio
69.11
73.89
62.40
38.93
72.26
68.27
68.48
Asset Quality Ratios
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
0.89
%
0.88
%
0.87
%
0.87
%
0.98
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans (3)
463.07
513.03
437.73
433.35
330.13
Delinquent and Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans (4)
0.98
0.53
0.63
0.62
0.73
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (3)
0.19
0.17
0.20
0.20
0.30
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets (5)
0.14
0.13
0.15
0.16
0.23
Capital Ratios (6)
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
14.79
%
14.62
%
14.50
%
13.64
%
12.77
%
Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
14.79
14.62
14.50
13.64
12.77
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
15.76
15.61
15.51
14.61
13.90
Tier 1 Leverage (to Adjusted Total Assets)
9.96
9.98
10.28
10.19
9.37
(1)
Refer to Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Press Release for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
(2)
Interim period ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(3)
Nonperforming loans consist of all nonaccrual loans and accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due.
(4)
Delinquent loans consist of accruing loans that are 30 days or more past due.
(5)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned.
(6)
Capital ratios are for Community Bank only.
Certain items previously reported may have been reclassified to conform with the current reporting period's format.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield / Cost (1)
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield / Cost (1)
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield / Cost (1)
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield / Cost (1)
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield / Cost (1)
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Assets:
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans, Net (2)
$
1,063,946
$
14,987
5.60
%
$
1,076,455
$
14,711
5.50
%
$
1,087,889
$
14,877
5.50
%
$
1,098,284
$
14,840
5.36
%
$
1,088,691
$
14,081
5.13
%
Debt Securities
Taxable
288,208
3,289
4.56
266,021
2,844
4.28
235,800
2,303
3.91
206,702
1,164
2.25
204,848
940
1.84
Tax-Exempt
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,833
42
3.48
6,013
52
3.46
Equity Securities
2,693
28
4.16
2,693
27
4.01
2,693
27
4.01
2,693
32
4.75
2,693
25
3.71
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
111,131
1,448
5.21
101,277
1,313
5.19
58,887
733
4.98
67,450
808
4.79
52,466
750
5.72
Other Interest-Earning Assets
3,108
63
8.06
3,154
85
10.84
3,235
85
10.57
3,387
64
7.50
3,292
69
8.32
Total Interest-Earning Assets
1,469,086
19,815
5.37
1,449,600
18,980
5.27
1,388,504
18,025
5.22
1,383,349
16,950
4.86
1,358,003
15,917
4.65
Noninterest-Earning Assets
57,602
53,564
54,910
38,464
52,885
Total Assets
$
1,526,688
$
1,503,164
$
1,443,414
$
1,421,813
$
1,410,888
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-Bearing Demand Accounts
$
316,301
$
1,923
2.42
%
$
325,069
$
1,858
2.30
%
$
334,880
$
1,794
2.15
%
$
362,018
$
1,965
2.15
%
$
363,997
$
2,003
2.18
%
Money Market Accounts
217,148
1,726
3.16
214,690
1,646
3.08
203,867
1,514
2.99
205,060
1,441
2.79
187,012
1,141
2.42
Savings Accounts
175,753
46
0.10
184,944
52
0.11
191,444
59
0.12
200,737
57
0.11
212,909
54
0.10
Time Deposits
358,498
4,197
4.66
308,956
3,509
4.57
248,118
2,624
4.25
193,188
1,873
3.85
173,832
1,552
3.54
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,067,700
7,892
2.94
1,033,659
7,065
2.75
978,309
5,991
2.46
961,003
5,336
2.20
937,750
4,750
2.01
Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
1,902
26
5.42
-
-
-
Other Borrowings
34,702
407
4.67
34,692
404
4.68
34,682
404
4.69
34,673
407
4.66
34,662
407
4.66
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,102,402
8,299
2.99
1,068,353
7,469
2.81
1,012,991
6,395
2.54
997,578
5,769
2.29
972,412
5,157
2.10
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
263,650
272,280
278,691
305,789
312,016
Total Funding and Cost of Funds
1,366,052
2.42
1,340,633
2.24
1,291,682
1.99
1,303,367
1.76
1,284,428
1.59
Other Liabilities
15,043
21,867
11,441
4,119
9,025
Total Liabilities
1,381,095
1,362,500
1,303,123
1,307,486
1,293,453
Stockholders' Equity
145,593
140,664
140,291
114,327
117,435
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,526,688
$
1,503,164
$
1,443,414
$
1,421,813
$
1,410,888
Net Interest Income (FTE)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
$
11,516
$
11,511
$
11,630
$
11,181
$
10,760
Net Interest-Earning Assets (4)
366,684
381,247
375,513
385,771
385,591
Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE)
(Non-GAAP) (3) (5)
2.38
%
2.46
%
2.68
%
2.57
%
2.55
%
Net Interest Margin (GAAP) (6)
3.11
3.18
3.36
3.19
3.13
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
(Non-GAAP) (3)(6)
3.12
3.19
3.37
3.21
3.14
(1)
Annualized based on three months ended results.
(2)
Net of the allowance for credit losses and includes nonaccrual loans with a zero yield and Loans Held for Sale if applicable.
(3)
Refer to Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Press Release for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
(4)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)
Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield /Cost (1)
Average Balance
Interest and Dividends
Yield / Cost (1)
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Assets:
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans, Net (2)
$
1,076,052
$
44,571
5.53
%
$
1,069,729
$
39,924
4.99
%
Debt Securities
Taxable
263,433
8,437
4.27
209,069
2,853
1.82
Exempt From Federal Tax
-
-
-
6,154
157
3.40
Marketable Equity Securities
2,693
82
4.06
2,693
74
3.66
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
90,507
3,493
5.15
60,474
2,276
5.02
Other Interest-Earning Assets
3,166
234
9.87
2,905
148
6.81
Total Interest-Earning Assets
1,435,851
56,817
5.29
1,351,024
45,432
4.50
Noninterest-Earning Assets
55,366
51,018
Total Assets
$
1,491,217
$
1,402,042
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-Bearing Demand Accounts
$
325,383
$
5,576
2.29
%
$
351,379
$
4,776
1.82
%
Savings Accounts
184,017
157
0.11
226,686
145
0.09
Money Market Accounts
211,921
4,885
3.08
198,243
3,113
2.10
Time Deposits
305,386
10,330
4.52
143,881
3,063
2.85
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,026,707
20,948
2.73
920,189
11,097
1.61
Short-Term Borrowings
1
-
-
604
5
1.11
Other Borrowings
34,692
1,215
4.68
23,516
800
4.55
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,061,400
22,163
2.79
944,309
11,902
1.69
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
271,511
333,356
Total Funding and Cost of Funds
1,332,911
2.22
1,277,665
1.25
Other Liabilities
16,045
7,655
Total Liabilities
1,348,956
1,285,320
Stockholders' Equity
142,261
116,722
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,491,217
$
1,402,042
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (3)
34,654
33,530
Net Interest-Earning Assets (4)
374,451
406,715
Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (3)(5)
2.50
%
2.81
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) (3)(6)
3.22
3.32
(1)
Annualized based on nine months ended results.
(2)
Net of the allowance for credit losses and includes nonaccrual loans with a zero yield and Loans Held for Sale if applicable.
(3)
Refer to Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Press Release for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
(4)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)
Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use, and this Press Release contains or references, certain Non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information in understanding our underlying results of operations or financial position and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Non-GAAP adjusted items impacting the Company's financial performance are identified to assist investors in providing a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and in analyzing the Company's operating results on the same basis as that applied by management. Although we believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of our business and performance, they should not be considered an alternative to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with similar Non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found herein.
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Total Assets (GAAP)
$
1,561,741
$
1,560,259
$
1,473,089
$
1,456,091
$
1,399,492
Goodwill and Intangible Assets, Net
(9,820
)
(10,085
)
(10,349
)
(10,690
)
(11,909
)
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) (Numerator)
$
1,551,921
$
1,550,174
$
1,462,740
$
1,445,401
$
1,387,583
Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
149,140
$
142,882
$
141,590
$
139,834
$
114,846
Goodwill and Intangible Assets, Net
(9,820
)
(10,085
)
(10,349
)
(10,690
)
(11,909
)
Tangible Common Equity or Tangible Book Value (Non-GAAP) (Denominator)
$
139,320
$
132,797
$
131,241
$
129,144
$
102,937
Stockholders' Equity to Assets (GAAP)
9.5
%
9.2
%
9.6
%
9.6
%
8.2
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
9.0
%
8.6
%
9.0
%
8.9
%
7.4
%
Common Shares Outstanding (Denominator)
5,129,921
5,141,911
5,142,901
5,118,713
5,120,678
Book Value per Common Share (GAAP)
$
29.07
$
27.79
$
27.53
$
27.32
$
22.43
Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Non-GAAP)
$
27.16
$
25.83
$
25.52
$
25.23
$
20.10
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,219
$
2,650
$
4,196
$
12,966
$
2,672
$
10,065
$
9,586
Amortization of Intangible Assets, Net
264
264
341
430
445
870
1,336
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (Numerator)
$
3,483
$
2,914
$
4,537
$
13,396
$
3,117
$
10,935
$
10,922
Annualization Factor
3.98
4.02
4.02
3.97
3.97
1.34
1.34
Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
145,593
$
140,664
$
140,291
$
114,327
$
117,435
$
142,261
$
116,722
Average Goodwill and Intangible Assets, Net
(9,987
)
(10,242
)
(10,553
)
(11,829
)
(12,185
)
(10,260
)
(12,627
)
Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) (Denominator)
$
135,606
$
130,422
$
129,738
$
102,498
$
105,250
$
132,001
$
104,095
Return on Average Equity (GAAP)
8.80
%
7.58
%
12.03
%
44.99
%
9.03
%
9.45
%
10.98
%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
10.22
%
8.99
%
14.07
%
51.85
%
11.75
%
11.07
%
14.03
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Interest Income (GAAP)
$
19,773
$
18,939
$
17,986
$
16,905
$
15,874
$
56,699
$
45,321
Adjustment to FTE Basis
42
41
39
45
43
118
111
Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
19,815
18,980
18,025
16,950
15,917
56,817
45,432
Interest Expense (GAAP)
8,299
7,469
6,395
5,769
5,157
22,163
11,902
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
$
11,516
$
11,511
$
11,630
$
11,181
$
10,760
$
34,654
$
33,530
Net Interest Rate Spread (GAAP)
2.36
%
2.44
%
2.67
%
2.56
%
2.54
%
2.48
%
2.80
%
Adjustment to FTE Basis
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Net Interest Rate Spread (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
2.38
%
2.46
%
2.68
%
2.57
%
2.55
%
2.50
%
2.81
%
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)
3.11
%
3.18
%
3.36
%
3.19
%
3.13
%
3.21
%
3.31
%
Adjustment to FTE Basis
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
3.12
%
3.19
%
3.37
%
3.21
%
3.14
%
3.22
%
3.32
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Income Before Income Tax Expense (GAAP)
$
3,966
$
3,210
$
5,116
$
18,309
$
3,236
$
12,292
$
11,978
Net (Recovery) Provision for Credit Losses
(41
)
(36
)
(37
)
(1,420
)
406
(114
)
917
Adjustments
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
(245
)
31
166
9,830
37
(49
)
369
Gain on Sale of Subsidiary
(138
)
-
-
(24,578
)
-
(138
)
-
Net Gain on Disposal of Premises and Equipment
-
-
(274
)
-
-
(274
)
(11
)
Net Gain on Bank-Owned Life Insurance Claims
-
-
(915
)
-
-
(915
)
(303
)
Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP) (Numerator)
$
3,542
$
3,205
$
4,056
$
2,141
$
3,679
$
10,802
$
12,950
Annualization Factor
3.98
4.02
4.02
3.97
3.97
1.34
1.34
Average Assets (Denominator)
$
1,526,688
$
1,503,164
$
1,443,414
$
1,421,813
$
1,410,888
$
1,491,217
$
1,402,042
Adjusted PPNR Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
0.92
%
0.86
%
1.13
%
0.60
%
1.04
%
0.97
%
1.24
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,219
$
2,650
$
4,196
$
12,966
$
2,672
$
10,065
$
9,586
Adjustments
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
(245
)
31
166
9,830
37
(49
)
369
Gain on Sale of Subsidiary
(138
)
-
-
(24,578
)
-
(138
)
-
Net Gain on Disposal of Premises and Equipment
-
-
(274
)
-
-
(274
)
(11
)
Net Gain on Bank-Owned Life Insurance Claims
-
-
(915
)
-
-
(915
)
(303
)
Tax effect
90
(7
)
23
4,843
(8
)
107
(75
)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,926
$
2,674
$
3,196
$
3,061
$
2,701
$
8,796
$
9,566
Weighted-Average Diluted Common Shares and Common Stock Equivalents Outstanding
5,346,750
5,152,657
5,142,286
5,135,997
5,126,546
5,328,610
5,118,279
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (GAAP)
$
0.60
$
0.51
$
0.82
$
2.52
$
0.52
$
1.89
$
1.87
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.62
$
0.60
$
0.53
$
1.65
$
1.87
Net Income (GAAP) (Numerator)
$
3,219
$
2,650
$
4,196
$
12,966
$
2,672
$
10,065
$
9,586
Annualization Factor
3.98
4.02
4.02
3.97
3.97
1.34
1.34
Average Assets (Denominator)
1,526,688
1,503,164
1,443,414
1,421,813
1,410,888
1,491,217
1,402,042
Return on Average Assets (GAAP)
0.84
%
0.71
%
1.17
%
3.62
%
0.75
%
0.90
%
0.91
%
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (Numerator)
$
2,926
$
2,674
$
3,196
$
3,061
$
2,701
$
8,796
$
9,566
Annualization Factor
3.98
4.02
4.02
3.97
3.97
1.34
1.34
Average Assets (Denominator)
1,526,688
1,503,164
1,443,414
1,421,813
1,410,888
1,491,217
1,402,042
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
0.76
%
0.72
%
0.89
%
0.85
%
0.76
%
0.79
%
0.91
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Net Income (GAAP) (Numerator)
$
3,219
$
2,650
$
4,196
$
12,966
$
2,672
$
10,065
$
9,586
Annualization Factor
3.98
4.02
4.02
3.97
3.97
1.34
1.34
Average Equity (GAAP) (Denominator)
145,593
140,664
140,291
114,327
117,435
142,261
116,722
Return on Average Equity (GAAP)
8.80
%
7.58
%
12.03
%
44.99
%
9.03
%
9.45
%
10.98
%
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (Numerator)
$
2,926
$
2,674
$
3,196
$
3,061
$
2,701
$
8,796
$
9,566
Annualization Factor
3.98
4.02
4.02
3.97
3.97
1.34
1.34
Average Equity (GAAP) (Denominator)
145,593
140,664
140,291
114,327
117,435
142,261
116,722
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (Non-GAAP)
8.00
%
7.65
%
9.16
%
10.62
%
9.12
%
8.26
%
10.96
%
