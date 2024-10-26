Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed BEAN on October 21, 2024. The BEAN/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange and has seen a 176% price surge since listing.

South Korea's coffee market has grown exponentially, becoming one of the most prominent in the world, with an estimated market value exceeding KRW 11 trillion in recent years. The country now ranks among the top importers of coffee beans globally, with demand for specialty coffee skyrocketing by 150% annually. This rapid growth has been fueled by a thriving café culture, where independent specialty coffee shops and home café enthusiasts alike are driving a wave of high-quality coffee consumption. In this vibrant landscape, Beanbridge plays a pivotal role by offering premium, artisan-roasted coffee that embodies the latest global trends.

Beanbridge: Elevating South Korea's Coffee Scene with Artisan Roasts and Specialty Coffee Excellence

At the heart of Beanbridge's business is its dedication to sourcing only the finest specialty green beans from trusted growers around the world. Working with artisan roasters in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Korea, Beanbridge ensures that every bean is carefully selected and roasted to perfection, maintaining peak freshness and flavor. By focusing on transparency, traceability, and quality, Beanbridge has established itself as a key player in South Korea's specialty coffee scene, delivering top-tier coffee experiences to consumers.

Beanbridge's business model extends beyond retail, providing a membership-based platform where customers can access specialty coffee at up to 40% off. This platform offers curated coffee selections tailored to different tastes, including options for beginners and enthusiasts alike. Through regular subscription services and curation boxes, Beanbridge allows members to explore the diverse world of specialty coffee in a convenient and affordable manner, making it a go-to destination for coffee lovers.

In addition to its consumer-facing services, Beanbridge also collaborates with coffee shops across Korea to promote specialty coffee through its B2B wholesale supply project and hotspot business. By offering high-quality beans at competitive prices and partnering with local cafés, Beanbridge aims to popularize specialty coffee culture throughout the country. Its goal is not only to support independent roasters and farmers but also to make exceptional coffee accessible to a broader audience.

BEAN Tokenomics

BEAN is a BSC-based token with a total supply of 1,000,000,000, designed to support the growth and sustainability of the Beanbridge ecosystem. Its tokenomics are strategically structured, with 30% allocated to private sale, 33% to ecosystem development, 2% for partnerships, 15% for the core team, and 20% dedicated to DeFi staking rewards. This distribution ensures a balance of incentives, fostering growth, innovation, and community engagement. BEAN holders can benefit from passive income opportunities through staking, while the significant ecosystem fund supports ongoing development. The BSC platform also allows for fast and low-cost transactions, making the token highly accessible and efficient for users.

