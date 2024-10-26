Aspen Dental: Oral Health Basics: What Mobile Residents Should Know

Along with helping you eat and speak, strong teeth also help you feel confident in your smile. However, not everyone has equal access to dental healthcare. Oral health is the twelfth greatest current health concern in Alabama, with dental clinic visits among Alabama adults being much lower than in other states.1 As oral health has a big impact on your health and well-being, Alabama residents should prioritize visiting the dentist and managing oral health at home. Dentists in Mobile, AL, as well as other cities in this state, accept insurance and usually offer financing options to people who don't have coverage. So, schedule your next dentist appointment right away and explore ways to improve your oral health below.

Brush your teeth regularly

Brushing your teeth twice a day is the core of all dental hygiene practices. Not only does brushing help remove food particles from your teeth, but it also removes plaque. Plaque refers to a sticky bacteria that can form on your teeth. Over time, it can lead to cavities and gum disease if not regularly removed.

When brushing, it's best to use fluoride toothpaste. Fluoride helps prevent tooth decay by strengthening the tooth's outer enamel layer. Use small circular motions to brush all sides of your teeth and keep bristles angled toward the gumline.

Floss once a day

Flossing complements brushing by removing particles of food and plaque from between the teeth and under the gumline, areas that a toothbrush cannot reach. Neglecting to floss can cause gum disease and cavities in these hidden spaces.

To floss effectively, wrap the ends of your dental floss securely around the middle finger of each hand. Use your thumb and index fingers to grip the floss. Then gently slide the floss between teeth till it reaches the gumline. Curve the floss around your tooth, sliding the floss up and down to remove plaque or dislodge food particles.

Avoid smoking or using tobacco products

Smoking and chewing tobacco can lead to issues like gum disease, tooth discoloration, bad breath, and an increased risk of oral cancer. Smoking also increases your risk of having complications after tooth removal or oral surgery . Quitting tobacco products can help improve your oral and overall health. Your healthcare provider may be able to provide resources to help you quit.

Follow a healthy diet

Foods high in sugar and starches contribute to tooth decay, as bacteria in your mouth can convert these foods into acids that erode tooth enamel. It's wise to limit sugary snacks and beverages. Opt for a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, whole grains, vegetables, and lean proteins. Drinking fluoridated water may help strengthen teeth. Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt can also be beneficial as they contain calcium and phosphates, which help protect the teeth.

Visit the dentist regularly

Lastly, don't underestimate the value of seeing your dentist twice a year. Dentists can detect early signs of issues that you might not notice, such as cavities and gum disease. Professional cleanings remove plaque and tartar build-up that regular brushing and flossing cannot. The dentist will also provide personalized advice on improving your oral hygiene routine and address any concerns you may have.

1 Alabama Public Health - Health Rankings > Oral Health



