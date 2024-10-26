Meet Journer, a No-Nonsense Journal for Non-Journalers That's 400% Funded on Kickstarter

Whether you're a beginner or a skeptic, this unique journal helps you prioritize your well-being by finally making journaling simple, fun, and approachable.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2024 / In just under 7 hours, Journer-a 100% vegan, 2-in-1 guide and notebook-was fully funded on Kickstarter. Designed to bring simplicity and flexibility to journaling, Journer pairs structured guidance with plenty of blank space for freeform writing, making it easy for anyone to get started and keep going.





Journaling in a busy life

The journal sitting on a busy, imperfect table with the Kickstarter banner and Projects we love badge





Now over 400% funded and recognized as one of Kickstarter's "Projects We Love," Journer will begin shipping in December 2024, right in time for the new year.

"We're beyond excited about the positive response," says founder Sunetra Deshpande. "Our goal is to help people take a step back, journal, and manage their mental health proactively-before the stress becomes overwhelming."

After a 14-year tech career, Sunetra sought practical tools to combat stress and prevent burnout. Frustrated by a lack of practical and useful tools, she set out to create a simple, no-fuss journaling solution. The result was Journer, a journal that strips away the clichés and makes the mental health benefits of journaling approachable to everyone-whether you're a total beginner or someone who struggles with keeping up the habit.

Unlike many other journals or apps, Journer addresses the common obstacles people face when starting out-like not knowing where to begin or what to write about. With a straightforward introduction to journaling, 75 guided prompts, 6 template options, and over 160 blank lined pages, Journer provides just enough structure to help users overcome that initial hurdle while offering the flexibility to personalize their journaling experience.

Whether you're not a "journal person," dislike over-the-top self-care routines, or just want a tool to clear your mind, Journer fits seamlessly into everyday life, without requiring too much time or effort.

While the VIP rewards are sold out, launch prices start at just $1 for the PDF version, and $23 (20% off MSRP) for the physical journal only on Kickstarter for a limited time.

To learn more or support the campaign, visit our Kickstarter page until November 14th.

Contact Information

Sunetra Deshpande

Founder, Journer

sunetra@journergoods.com

