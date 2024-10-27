New To The Street: AccreditedEvents.com Unveils Premier Lineup for November and December Investor Events

Exclusive Opportunities to Meet Industry Innovators Across Pharmaceuticals, Luxury Goods, and Medical Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2024 / AccreditedEvents.com, the premier platform for connecting accredited investors with high-potential companies, proudly unveils its highly anticipated lineup of investor-focused events for November and December 2024. With a community that has rapidly grown to over 300 accredited investors, including more than 20 super accredited active members in just the past 90 days, these upcoming events provide unmatched opportunities for meaningful engagement with groundbreaking companies.

"Our community has seen tremendous growth, and we're excited to continue delivering high-caliber events for our accredited investors," stated Vince Caruso, Director of AccreditedEvents.com.

November 11, 2024 - High Performance Battery (HPB): Unveiling Next-Generation Energy Storage

Kicking off the series on November 11, High Performance Battery (HPB) will present its breakthrough energy storage technologies, positioning the company as a future leader in the global energy market. This exclusive session will be held in New York City, offering accredited investors a deep dive into HPB's innovative solutions.

November 14, 2024 - Acurx Pharmaceuticals: Meet CEO David Luci and Team

Join us on November 14 for an intimate investor meeting with Acurx Pharmaceuticals. CEO David Luci and his leadership team will share their pioneering work in developing antibiotics for drug-resistant bacterial infections. Investors will gain insights into the company's proprietary technologies and upcoming milestones, positioning Acurx as a transformative player in biopharmaceuticals.

Date TBA - GameTime Watches: Luxury Meets Performance with Adam Pennington

AccreditedEvents.com will soon host GameTime Watches, featuring CEO Adam Pennington, in a special event showcasing their strategy for growth in the luxury timepiece market. Investors will explore the brand's business model and its vision for the future. Event details will be announced soon.

Date TBA - GlintPay: Revolutionizing Gold Payments with CEO Jason Cozeens

GlintPay, the fintech company enabling individuals to buy, save, and spend physical gold through digital transactions, will host a special event led by CEO Jason Cozeens. Investors will learn about the company's unique platform and its disruptive approach to financial security in uncertain times. The event date will be announced shortly.

December 2, 2024 - Modular Medical Inc.: Transforming Diabetes Care

Wrapping up the year on December 2, Modular Medical Inc. will offer investors a close look at their cutting-edge modular medical devices, designed to simplify diabetes management. This event will provide insights into the company's strategic goals and technological innovations that aim to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

AccreditedEvents.com continues to deliver unparalleled access to high-growth, innovation-driven companies through its exclusive events, allowing accredited investors to connect directly with CEOs and industry leaders.

RSVP Today

Space is limited for these highly sought-after events. Accredited investors are encouraged to reserve their spots by visiting www.AccreditedEvents.com or emailing Vince.Caruso@NewtoTheStreet.com.

About AccreditedEvents.com

AccreditedEvents.com connects accredited investors with industry-leading companies through a series of curated in-person and virtual events. The platform spans key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, fintech, technology, and luxury goods, offering investors exclusive access to emerging leaders and high-value investment opportunities.

