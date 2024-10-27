Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.10.2024 14:18 Uhr
Uzbekistan Central Election Commission: High Turnout in Uzbekistan's Legislative Elections, Seen as a Referendum on Reform Agenda

Election commission validates free and fair Sunday poll, begins counting process

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a campaign sprint leading up to Uzbekistan's first legislative election under the country's 2023 constitution, voters went to the polls on Sunday to choose among the five parties qualified to compete, offering a mix of liberal, socialist, and environmentally-friendly manifestos all heavily invested in the reform agenda of President Shavkat Mirzoyoyev, who won his second mandate last year.

Turnout was higher than expected. By 13:00 Tashkent time, 47% of voters had already turned out and by law, the election achieved validity.

Nizamkhodjaev Zayniddin, head of the CEC, explained the importance of the elections in garnering public confidence in democratic processes.

"Without free and fair elections, reforms can only go so far. Laws come from parliament, and thus the candidates who ultimately win seats and gain the power to make legislation must know that they have earned the confidence of the public. The high turnout suggests that this social contract thrives in Uzbekistan and that citizens have indeed understood the importance of choosing their representatives. We are pleased to have held a successful, modern, accountable election in which the public can take pride."

Back in August, the CEC approved the participation of the five parties that will comprise a total of 150 MPs (deputies to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis) and almost 6,000 members of local Councils of People's Deputies, known as Kengashes. Sunday's election was conducted using a hybrid model similar to that of Germany, in which half of the 150 seats are selected by constituency "first past the post" and the other half proportionally via national party lists with a 7% threshold. Final results are expected in the coming days.

Zayniddin added, "We expect this election to be the most impactful midterm poll that the country has yet seen. Uzbekistan is reforming constantly and becoming a country in which the state serves the people, not the other way around. Political parties play a crucial role in advocating for and delivering better services to citizens and these conventions have set the stage."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-turnout-in-uzbekistans-legislative-elections-seen-as-a-referendum-on-reform-agenda-302288004.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
