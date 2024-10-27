TCL Electronics: Discover the AI inside of TCL TVs

TCL is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to make better TVs.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2024 / Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be the most popular technology in the news right now, but manufacturing giant TCL is already offering tangible products that leverage AI that you can experience today. The company's C655 QLED TV - available in 65, 75, and 85 inch options - is powered by an AiPQ PRO PROCESSOR which brings AI right into the heart of the TV. Using an advanced database, the C655 family of TVs can optimise inputs on the fly to produce the best possible picture. That means less time worrying about how best to tune your TV, as that's all handled for you.

Today let's take a look at the specific Ai technology that TCL has implemented in this family of TVs to create picture perfection.

AI-Clarity: By analysing images as they appear on the screen, the TV's AI processor can enhance the clarity of any content shown on the screen. This is particularly helpful for older content that is low resolution as the C655 can boost that resolution to match the screen. The C655 is a native 4K UHD screen (with a resolution of 3840X2160) so older FullHD content (with a resolution of 1920X1080) is upscaled to look better on this higher resolution display.

AI-Color: By mimicking human perception of colour, the C655 can produce those colours in a way that is more lifelike. On top of this colours will also appear more vibrant and precise, something that is accomplished thanks to the C655's ability to replicate one billion hues of colour.

AI-Motion: Poorly-recorded, fast-moving scenes can come across as an unintelligible blur on many TVs. That isn't the case here as AI-Motion tunes the scene to match the refresh rate and frame number for a clearer look at the action without sacrificing that sense of speed. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the C655 looks naturally smooth at all times, especially in videogames. AI-Motion helps make the perfect use of this high refresh rate.

AI-Contrast: Assisting AI-Colour is AI-Contrast, which balances darkness and brightness. This sensitive balance is crucial to creating a high quality viewing experience and it can make or break the enjoyment of a TV. TCL's unique T-Screen Pro also improves contrast with a special screen construction technique that enhances contrast by five times, increases the viewing angle to 178 degrees, reduces glare and it removes the "halo" effect which is caused by light bleed.

AI-HDR: Also tied to brightness is High Dynamic Range (HDR). HDR is a standard for quality that can only be achieved with high and precise colour, brightness and darkness. AI-HDR manages this system and adapts to multiple HDR formats.

AI-Scene: By analysing each new scene of TV, movies or any other content, AI-Scene can adjust image parameters to fit that specific section of your content. In the past some serious cinephiles would tune their TV settings to match the exact type of movie they are watching but now AI-Scene not only does it automatically for all content, but it also does it every time a new scene appears.

With all this AI power dedicated to the visuals, audio is not left behind. Look forward to Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio created by the speaker array that is backed up by an ONKYO subwoofer to deliver not just clear sound, but also hard bass.

To find out more about the TCL C655 QLED TV family - and where to get your own - head to https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

Ends.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en

Contact Information

Odette Bagley Swart

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

media.sadc@tcl.com

082 3381769

SOURCE: TCL Electronics

View the original press release on newswire.com.