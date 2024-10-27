Four Nines Gold Inc.: Four Nines Signs Marketing Contract

Four Nines Gold Inc. ("Four Nines" or the "Company") (CSE:FNAU)(OTC:FNAUF) is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with on-line communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its Hayden Hill project. This collaboration is set to enhance Four Nine's visibility and bolster the strategic growth initiatives of the Company.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

Senergy has been retained for an initial term of two months ("Term") with an anticipated start date of Oct. 25, 2024, to assist the Company in raising investor awareness. The agreement may be extended additional Terms by mutual written consent of the parties. In consideration for the services provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $90,000 plus GST for the term. The fees to Senergy will be used for co-ordinating and carrying out marketing of the Company and for general awareness of the Company and will also cover expenses and costs for media distribution, and advertising.

To the Company's knowledge, Senergy and its principal Aleem Fidai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Four Nines or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreements with Senergy are arm's-length service provider contracts and subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. has a world class exploration team and the right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Mine from a Kinross Gold USA Inc subsidiary. The Company is exploring and developing a project in mining-friendly Northern California. Hayden Hill is a former producing mine, that was explored through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and has had no systematic property exploration since the mine closed in 1997. The Hayden Hill project is located on private land and drill permits have been received from Lassen County. The Four Nines exploration team's objective is to expand the zones of know higher-grade mineralization, both vertically and horizontally. For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1000 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.602.0001

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com