28.10.2024 03:54 Uhr
China International Import Expo (CIIE): Three Key Highlights of the 7th CIIE, China's Opening Up Advances Further

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than two weeks to go until the opening of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), preparations for this much-anticipated global economic event are nearly complete. The prominent event will take place across an extensive area of more than 420,000 square meters at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).


Building upon the success of previous expos, organizers have announced how the 7th CIIE improved achievements to drive greater impact in three key areas.

Fostering the New Development Paradigm for New Opportunities
The 7th CIIE will establish a new special section for new materials for the first time, enhance and expand the innovation incubation special section, and feature sub-forums of the Hongqiao Forum (HQF) focused on debut economy and consumption stimulation. Further promoting the"dual circulation" at the domestic and international levels, the expo will showcase over 400 new products, new technologies and new services while organizing 39 authorities trade groups and 4 industrial trade groups, in sum of 780 delegations for procurement to a record high.

Augmenting High-Standard Opening Up for Shared Prosperity
A total of 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, exceeding the previous session. The event will see a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises set to attend.

Meanwhile, the China Pavilion will showcase the latest achievements of Chinese modernization and high-standard opening up. Driving further discussion, HQF will release the World Openness Report 2024 and the latest World Openness Index, offering valuable insights for building a more open global economy.

Facilitating an Open and More Inclusive World Economy Beneficial to All
77 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Comprehensive Country Exhibition, with France, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan serving as guest countries of honor. The expo will offer special support for countries showing the greatest need for additional development momentum as well as a range of high potential African products.

Under the theme of "High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization", HQF will focus on open global cooperation and economic governance, inviting guests from various sectors to discuss hot topics such as new energy storage and artificial intelligence.

Visit CIIE official website for more information: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/?from=prnewswire

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan, Tel.: 0086-21-968888, Email: exhibition@ciie.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541420/13374138491117172.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-key-highlights-of-the-7th-ciie-chinas-opening-up-advances-further-302288162.html

