STT GDC Philippines Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Efficient and Scalable Data Center Solutions and Competitive Strategies

STT GDC Philippines' forward-thinking strategy addresses customers' immediate operational efficiency and scalability needs, preparing them for the digital ecosystem's evolving challenges.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ST Telemedia Global Data Centers Philippines with the 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company currently operates seven data centers, including two projects under development, strategically located in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Davao. These centers have a total information technology (IT) capacity of over 150 megawatts (MW), offering end-to-end data center solutions that are purpose-built to help customers respond dynamically to the evolving digital landscape. Within this context, the company's best-in-class, mission-critical solutions deliver reliability to Philippine enterprises and hyperscalers, thereby reinforcing the company's strategic position in the country's underserved data center services space.

STT GDC Philippines has expanded the capacity of three existing data centers (STT Makati, STT Cavite 1, and STT Quezon City) by a total of 5.2 MW as part of its growth strategy. This aggressive expansion serves near-term capacity by delivering reliable and robust digital infrastructure. The company also broke ground on two ambitious greenfield projects, STT Fairview data centre campus and STT Cavite 2 , significantly increasing its IT capacity. The strategic relevance of these new additions stems from their carefully chosen locations, which address separate critical components of modern data center operations and business continuity.

STT Fairview, which is strategically positioned in Quezon City, offers numerous urban location strategy benefits, including unparalleled access to the metropolitan area's advanced infrastructure and connectivity (critical for high-speed data processing and latency reduction) and unprecedented proximity to customers.

Nishchal Khorana, Vice President & Global Program Leader-ICT, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "STT GDC Philippines continues to strengthen its value proposition to drive strategic differentiation by expanding its data center presence and footprint across the Philippines."

Carlo Malana, President and CEO of STT GDC Philippines, thanks Frost & Sullivan for the recognition, saying: "This award is a validation of our commitment to building world class data center infrastructure in the Philippines. It's not just about recognition; it energizes our efforts to position the Philippines as a preeminent digital gateway for the Asia Pacific region. This award is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our entire team, and it motivates us to push even further as we transform the Philippines' digital landscape."

STT Fairview and STT Cavite collectively comprise a comprehensive solution that combines the metropolitan benefits of accessibility, infrastructure, and talent availability with the strategic advantage of regional dispersion for disaster recovery and business continuity. In addition, STT GDC Philippines focuses on a strong value proposition of consistently delivering projects on time, within budget, and with the desired results. The company demonstrates an unwavering focus on industry best practices, maintaining several industry certifications and reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence. It strives to empower a sustainable digital future by offering differentiated solutions built on scalability, resilience, and operational excellence. A clear strategic vision and execution underpin the company's strong position in the Philippines and will facilitate sustainable growth for years to come.

"STT GDC Philippines continues to modernize its legacy facilities and commission new builds across the Philippines to address the anticipated demand from its growing customer base. It regards sustainability as a strategic imperative to future-proof data centers and continuously invests in emerging technology to enhance customer value in the Philippines," added Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

