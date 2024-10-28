Collaboration will expand access to high sensitivity NULISA immunoassays for clinical biomarker analysis.

ADx NeuroSciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujirebio and a leader in neurodegenerative disease biomarker development, and Alamar Biosciences, a leader in ultra-sensitive immunoassay technologies, today announced a partnership in the development of customized biomarker assay solutions using Alamar's NULISA (Nucleic Acid Linked Immuno-Sandwich Assay) immunoassay platform and ARGO HT System. This collaboration aims to provide advanced tools for the detection and quantification of critical biomarkers to support neurological disease therapeutic development.

Under the terms of the partnership, Alamar Biosciences and ADx NeuroSciences will combine their respective expertise to provide tailored assay solutions to meet the specific needs of pharmaceutical companies advancing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS.

"We are excited to partner with ADx NeuroSciences, a recognized leader in the field of neurodegenerative biomarker research," said Dr. Yuling Luo, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "By combining our NULISA platform's ultra-sensitive detection capabilities with ADx's extensive expertise in neuroscience antibody and assay development, we aim to accelerate the development of biomarker assays that can facilitate the development and approval of disease modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases."

Koen Dewaele, CEO of ADx NeuroSciences, commented, "Our collaboration with Alamar Biosciences marks a significant step forward in our mission to support pharmaceutical companies advancing their therapeutic programs. Every phase in the search for a therapeutic, from preclinical work up to the launch of the ultimate drug, requires specific biomarker tools. By working with various technology platforms, we are able to make our biomarker assays available on the right technology at the right time. By adding the NULISA platform with its remarkable sensitivity to our range of possible platforms, it enforces our capabilities to support our pharma network in their search for tailor-made biomarkers."

This strategic collaboration highlights both companies' commitment to advancing biomarker detection and expanding the possibilities for early diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. By harnessing the power of the NULISA platform, Alamar Biosciences and ADx NeuroSciences aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will benefit clinical research and aid in the development of novel therapeutics.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System works seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the high sensitivity protein detection technologies on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

About ADx NeuroSciences NV

ADx NeuroSciences is specialized in the research and development of neurodegenerative biomarker tools for diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Its expertise is used by pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies across the world for the conception, development, production, and worldwide commercialization of novel biomarkers, supporting the development of promising drugs, either by monitoring the drug effect or by selecting the right patients at a very early stage of the disease. These assays can be applied to a variety of platforms from research up to IVD use. The company was founded in 2011 and was acquired in 2022 by Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 4544). For more information, please visit www.adxneurosciences.com.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is a global leader in the field of high-quality IVD testing with more than 50 years' accumulated experience in the conception, development, production, and worldwide commercialization of robust IVD products. Fujirebio was the first company to develop and market CSF biomarkers for AD testing, under the Innogenetics brand, over 25 years ago. Fujirebio remains the only company with such a comprehensive line-up of manual and fully automated neurodegenerative disease assays and consistently partners with organizations and clinical experts across the world to develop new pathways for earlier, easier, and more complete neurodegenerative diagnostic tools. For more information, please visit www.fujirebio.com.

