Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 07:18 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KUMI TECH: KUMI Watch Gear GT3: Revolutionizing Smart Living with AI-Powered Features

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced life, the need for a multifunctional smartwatch that seamlessly blends style and utility has never been greater. The smart wearable brand KUMI is set to launch its latest fashionable GT Series-the KUMI Watch Gear GT3-on October 20. This smartwatch features a dual rotating physical dial design, 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and it is equipped with advanced ChatGPT AI voice capabilities, online multi-language translation.

Imagine wearing the KUMI Watch Gear GT3 on your wrist. Every twist of the rotating dial provides a moment of relief. The dual rotating physical dials offer a smooth and responsive experience, allowing you to switch menus, change watch faces, and control zoom levels. Whether you're at work, working out, this smartwatch keeps you connected.

The 1.43-inch AMOLED display boasts vibrant colors with a resolution of 466x466, ensuring every detail is crystal clear.

A major highlight of the KUMI Watch Gear GT3 is its AI functionality. Whether you need to set reminders, answer questions, or translate languages online, the AI assistant is there to help. And it supports real-time translation in 10 languages, facilitating smooth communication for travel or chatting with friends worldwide.

This smartwatch also features an impressive "Capture the Moment" function. With the remote camera feature, you can take photos directly from your wrist, perfect for capturing spontaneous moment.

The AI Watch Face customization is another standout feature of the KUMI Watch Gear GT3. The AI dial function allows users to create personalized watch faces using voice commands. Just express your preferences, and the watch will design a dial that reflects your style.

Designed for those always on the go

The GT3 includes built-in Baidu map navigation to easily guide you to your destination. With over 100 sports modes and 24/7 health monitoring, you'll gain real-time insights into your health, enabling informed decisions. It offers a 10-day battery life, alleviating battery anxiety. The IP68 waterproof rating protects the watch from sweat, rain, and dust.

About Pricing and Availability

Since its inception, KUMI has been committed to becoming a global leader in AGI smart terminal brands. The KUMI Watch Gear GT3 integrates smart features into a fashionable design, priced at just $69.99. It is available for purchase at the KUMI Watch Gear GT3 AliExpress official store.

For more information, please visit https://en.kumi.top/

Contact:
Ya Li, support@vqcm.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539300/gt3.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kumi-watch-gear-gt3-revolutionizing-smart-living-with-ai-powered-features-302288336.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.