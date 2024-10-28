Bawag Group, parent company of Bawag PSK, reported robust third-quarter results for 2024, showcasing its resilience in a challenging market environment. The financial institution posted a net profit of 178 million euros, achieving an impressive return on equity of 24.0%. Operational efficiency remained high, with a cost-income ratio of 32.3%, while the CET1 ratio of 17.2% underscored the bank's solid capital position. In light of ongoing growth and upcoming integration efforts, Bawag Group has raised its CET1 target to 12.5%.
Attractive Dividends Amid Expansion
The banking group's recent approval to acquire Dutch-based Knab marks a significant step in its geographic expansion strategy. Despite a slight 1.51% dip in stock value over the past month, Bawag PSK shares have demonstrated remarkable strength, boasting a year-to-date performance of +68.91%. Investors are particularly enticed by the group's plans to distribute a dividend of 5.00 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, translating to an attractive yield of 8.87%. This generous payout policy could prove compelling for investors navigating volatile market conditions.
