Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Completes Large Drone Solar Farm Inspection Contract

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLTV)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABBA.F) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a large drone solar farm inspection project. The inspection spanned 2,250 acres, covering over 400MW of solar power capacity and 762,750 solar panels across 16 solar fields and 1 large substation. This milestone highlights Volatus' expertise in providing innovative aerial solutions for critical infrastructure sectors, including renewable energy, oil and gas, and energy utilities.

Volatus utilized RGB and infrared (IR) drones in combination with handheld thermal cameras to collect comprehensive data, ensuring the solar farm's operational readiness. This post-commissioning inspection represents the final phase before the solar fields are handed over to their owners. Volatus applied AI-powered software to process and analyze the data, enabling precise identification of potential anomalies and defects. By georeferencing issues directly to specific panels or equipment,Volatus enabled efficient inspections and interventions, which will help support long-term operational health.

"Through this process we've learned a lot that will help us create more automated and efficient solutions for this growing sector," Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer of Volatus Aerospace, stated. "This project demonstrates how scalable drone technology can economically assist large-scale infrastructure inspections. By delivering comprehensive and efficient solutions, we help our clients make informed and improved operational decisions more efficiently. This supports their long-term performance, while reducing maintenance costs and minimizing downtime or inefficiencies."

Volatus sees this as a high-opportunity market, with more than 5,000 solar farms across the United States according to CBS News. The solar energy industry is expected to reach nearly $300 billion USD by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2023 to 2032, as reported by Precedence Research. Leveraging its expertise in infrared (IR) technology, Volatus has supported critical applications including search and rescue, thermal leak detection in roofs and building envelopes, optical gas imaging along pipelines, and hotspot mapping in wildfires.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

