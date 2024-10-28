The startup is developing LDES technology that, housed in a 40-foot container, would have an estimated power of 100 kW and a capacity of about 100 hours with a useful life of more than 30 years and an LCOE of less than $0. 05/kWh in its early stages of industrialization. From pv magazine Spain During The Business Booster (TBB), the annual two-day meeting organized by EIT Innoenergy, pv magazine spoke to Silbat, a Spanish startup that is developing a silicon-based long-duration storage (LDES) technology. Silbat's battery stores electricity in the latent heat of fusion of silicon. It uses low-cost ...

