MediaGo Wins 2024 Global Tech Awards in AdTech Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, an intelligent advertising platform powered by deep learning algorithms, was named the 2024 Global Tech Awards winner in the Advertising Technology category.

The Global Tech Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes and celebrates the very best in technology. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and excellence, the Global Tech Awards aims to identify and reward the most exceptional technology solutions and services from around the world.

MediaGo is transforming the advertising technology landscape with its deep learning-driven platform, offering substantial value to businesses of all sizes worldwide.

The key technology that helped MediaGo win this award was the Max Conversion (Max CV) bidding model launched in July. MediaGo's Max CV bidding mode uses a deep neural network with over one billion parameters to help advertisers achieve higher ROI. It analyzes user interactions with ads in real-time, identifying signals related to ad conversions and matching them with ad and product characteristics for precise targeting.

To effectively control costs while achieving the maximum number of conversions, MediaGo introduced the Target Cost Per Action (TCPA) metric to the Max CV bidding mode as a secondary constraint of each bid, ensuring ad campaigns can achieve a larger number of conversions while maintaining stable costs.

The judges gave high marks to MediaGo, including: "MediaGo's Max CV bidding mode is a robust and innovative solution that demonstrates significant improvements in ROAS. (MediaGo) also has an impressive list of publisher partners and customers to back it up."

"We are very honored to receive the recognition from the Global Tech Awards for MediaGo, and will be more determined to invest in innovation in advertising technology," says Gino Aynaga, America's Regional Business Development Director of MediaGo. "We always believe that by persisting in exploring deep learning technology, MediaGo can provide advertisers with more simple and effective solutions, helping advertisers of all sizes gain an advantage in the fierce competition."

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

