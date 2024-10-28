Elisa Polystar Sweden AB: GO extends investment in Elisa Polystar's KALIX solution portals, unlocking real-time analytics to enhance network quality and customer experience

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO, a leading provider of quad-play services in Malta, has signed a new agreement to increase its investment in Elisa Polystar's network monitoring and analytics solutions.

GO has long benefitted from insights provided by Elisa Polystar's OSIX monitoring platform and the KALIX Roaming Analytics portal. Now, GO has affirmed its commitment to KALIX by adding the Network Analytics portal to the existing deployment.

KALIX provides a unique, unified 360-degree view of networks, customers, and service performance in real time, backed by AI to deliver unparalleled insights into perceived service quality and customer experience. This accelerates problem resolution and troubleshooting - and predictive capabilities allow new issues to be detected before they negatively impact customer experience.

This view is delivered via portals optimized for different users and roles in the operator organization. The Network Analytics portal allows users outside the core assurance team to access insights, enabling more stakeholders to leverage objective information to boost overall performance and democratizing data analytics to support transformation activities.

"KALIX is proving its value to our decision-making process; thanks to the rich insights it provides to our teams. With the new Network Analytics portal, people across the organization are able to access performance insights that shape decisions which ultimately improve the overall customer experience, across all our services, seamlessly", said Geoffrey Cauchi, Senior Manager - Networks. "The Network Analysis Portal is helping us to proactively monitor and troubleshoot our networks more effectively, with minimal disruption to our customers, while unlocking new KPIs that will help us live our purpose of driving a digital Malta, where no one is left behind."

"Our solutions help our customers to secure independent real-time actionable insights and allow any user to quickly and easily discover relevant, objective information," commented Thomas Nilsson, Chief Product Officer for Elisa Polystar. "We're delighted that GO has extended its relationship with our solutions and look forward to helping them to deliver superior experiences for its market-leading services."

The addition of the Network Analytics portal will support GO's continuing investments in its network, as it enhances 5G coverage and service support.

In addition to this new investment, GO has also extended its contract for OSIX monitoring by a further five years. OSIX supports more than 400 protocols and interfaces, providing deep-dive capabilities to allow users to proactively manage network and service quality and prevent network degradation.

ABOUT ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar is a leading global provider of cloud-native AI-driven solutions, empowering Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their journey towards self-driving networks. With a proven portfolio spanning data management, network analytics, and automation, we transform CSP networks, ensuring exceptional customer experiences and operational excellence.

Our innovative AI-driven analytics have consistently reduced OPEX and CAPEX for 100+ CSPs worldwide, fostering closed-loop network operations and automation across RAN, transport, and core domains. As a vendor-agnostic telco expert, we seamlessly integrate with various hardware platforms and technologies, leveraging our unique advantage of testing innovations in Elisa's live network.

Elisa Polystar is part of the Elisa Group, a pioneer in telecommunications, hyperautomation and digital services, serving over 5 million customers in Finland and Estonia.

Elisa Polystar is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 by an Accredited Certification Body.

For more information, please visit www.elisapolystar.com

ABOUT GO

GO is Malta's leading communications services company. Our purpose is to drive a digital Malta where no one is left behind. As the first quad play provider in Malta we provide mobile, fixed line, internet and TV services to more than 500,000 customers. We also provide unrivalled services to the Maltese business community, including Cloud Services, roaming services, data networking solutions, business IP services, and managed services.

We have achieved this by investing heavily in our true fibre-powered infrastructure, being the first and only Maltese operator to have access to three submarine cables connecting the islands to the Web and being the only Maltese operator with a fully integrated fixed/mobile network for a seamless experience.

