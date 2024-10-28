Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:15 Uhr
2,195 Euro
+0,045
+2,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1502,20511:20
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 07:31 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
28 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.170     GBP1.802 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.150     GBP1.790 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.162284    GBP1.799991

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,484,559 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3500       2.165         XDUB      09:39:13      00072048224TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:39:13      00072048225TRLO0 
1143       2.170         XDUB      10:49:51      00072050947TRLO0 
4651       2.170         XDUB      11:15:58      00072052039TRLO0 
3300       2.170         XDUB      11:15:58      00072052040TRLO0 
1000       2.170         XDUB      11:15:58      00072052041TRLO0 
4990       2.170         XDUB      11:46:19      00072053045TRLO0 
5361       2.170         XDUB      11:46:19      00072053046TRLO0 
2002       2.165         XDUB      11:56:09      00072053343TRLO0 
3329       2.165         XDUB      11:56:09      00072053344TRLO0 
800       2.160         XDUB      12:02:31      00072053587TRLO0 
4821       2.160         XDUB      12:02:31      00072053588TRLO0 
5437       2.165         XDUB      13:35:52      00072056381TRLO0 
10000      2.165         XDUB      13:41:40      00072056576TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      13:41:40      00072056577TRLO0 
55        2.165         XDUB      13:41:40      00072056578TRLO0 
1500       2.165         XDUB      13:41:40      00072056579TRLO0 
17        2.160         XDUB      13:55:27      00072056933TRLO0 
2322       2.160         XDUB      14:05:37      00072057252TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      14:05:37      00072057253TRLO0 
1719       2.160         XDUB      14:05:37      00072057254TRLO0 
5717       2.155         XDUB      14:32:54      00072058394TRLO0 
1903       2.150         XDUB      14:35:23      00072058638TRLO0 
2120       2.150         XDUB      14:35:38      00072058682TRLO0 
184       2.150         XDUB      14:35:58      00072058709TRLO0 
452       2.150         XDUB      14:38:40      00072058937TRLO0 
247       2.150         XDUB      14:38:40      00072058938TRLO0 
1896       2.150         XDUB      14:38:46      00072058939TRLO0 
271       2.150         XDUB      14:40:32      00072059023TRLO0 
168       2.150         XDUB      14:41:28      00072059051TRLO0 
121       2.150         XDUB      14:42:24      00072059107TRLO0 
361       2.150         XDUB      14:42:24      00072059108TRLO0 
4304       2.150         XDUB      14:42:24      00072059109TRLO0 
2400       2.155         XDUB      15:01:00      00072060976TRLO0 
2842       2.155         XDUB      15:01:00      00072060977TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      15:01:00      00072060978TRLO0 
518       2.155         XDUB      15:01:00      00072060979TRLO0 
1261       2.155         XDUB      15:02:00      00072061043TRLO0 
183       2.160         XDUB      15:05:13      00072061282TRLO0 
1193       2.160         XDUB      15:05:42      00072061325TRLO0 
176       2.160         XDUB      15:05:42      00072061326TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      15:06:00      00072061362TRLO0 
180       2.160         XDUB      15:06:00      00072061363TRLO0 
169       2.160         XDUB      15:06:40      00072061417TRLO0 
180       2.160         XDUB      15:07:22      00072061456TRLO0 
264       2.160         XDUB      15:07:27      00072061458TRLO0 
6960       2.165         XDUB      15:28:12      00072062752TRLO0 
3600       2.165         XDUB      15:42:40      00072063386TRLO0 
573       2.165         XDUB      15:48:46      00072063834TRLO0 
5320       2.165         XDUB      15:48:46      00072063835TRLO0 
5075       2.165         XDUB      15:48:46      00072063836TRLO0 
5087       2.165         XDUB      15:48:46      00072063837TRLO0 
5456       2.165         XDUB      15:48:46      00072063838TRLO0 
3140       2.165         XDUB      15:48:47      00072063839TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      15:48:47      00072063840TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      15:49:47      00072063940TRLO0 
1198       2.165         XDUB      15:49:47      00072063941TRLO0 
2800       2.165         XDUB      15:49:47      00072063942TRLO0 
644       2.165         XDUB      15:49:47      00072063943TRLO0 
451       2.160         XDUB      16:10:29      00072066169TRLO0 
8927       2.160         XDUB      16:10:29      00072066170TRLO0 
5460       2.160         XDUB      16:10:29      00072066171TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      16:10:29      00072066172TRLO0 
4252       2.155         XDUB      16:14:52      00072066702TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
596       179.40        XLON      08:12:59      00072045411TRLO0 
1291       180.20        XLON      12:02:31      00072053586TRLO0 
1291       180.20        XLON      12:02:31      00072053585TRLO0 
305       180.20        XLON      12:02:31      00072053584TRLO0 
698       180.20        XLON      12:02:31      00072053589TRLO0 
82        179.80        XLON      12:03:29      00072053648TRLO0 
1080       179.80        XLON      12:03:29      00072053650TRLO0 
1300       179.80        XLON      12:03:29      00072053649TRLO0 
22        179.60        XLON      13:13:14      00072055631TRLO0 
592       180.20        XLON      13:57:12      00072056973TRLO0 
1166       180.20        XLON      13:57:12      00072056972TRLO0 
800       180.20        XLON      13:57:12      00072056971TRLO0 
2073       180.20        XLON      14:07:01      00072057278TRLO0 
900       180.20        XLON      14:07:01      00072057277TRLO0 
1093       180.20        XLON      14:08:03      00072057317TRLO0 
2106       180.20        XLON      14:15:08      00072057563TRLO0 
699       179.60        XLON      14:32:54      00072058393TRLO0 
699       179.60        XLON      14:32:54      00072058392TRLO0 
1097       179.60        XLON      14:32:54      00072058391TRLO0 
1618       179.40        XLON      14:33:25      00072058478TRLO0 
6        179.40        XLON      14:33:28      00072058479TRLO0 
1610       179.40        XLON      14:33:28      00072058480TRLO0 
37        179.00        XLON      14:46:08      00072059537TRLO0 
747       179.40        XLON      14:46:08      00072059539TRLO0 
1174       179.40        XLON      14:46:08      00072059538TRLO0 
1825       179.40        XLON      14:46:09      00072059540TRLO0 
1400       179.40        XLON      14:56:06      00072060681TRLO0 
360       180.20        XLON      15:49:59      00072063948TRLO0 
1561       180.20        XLON      15:51:50      00072064052TRLO0 
1063       180.20        XLON      15:51:50      00072064051TRLO0 
2622       180.20        XLON      15:51:50      00072064050TRLO0 
3573       180.20        XLON      15:51:50      00072064049TRLO0 
754       180.20        XLON      15:52:00      00072064074TRLO0 
1500       180.20        XLON      15:55:18      00072064347TRLO0 
751       180.20        XLON      15:55:18      00072064349TRLO0 
515       180.20        XLON      15:55:18      00072064348TRLO0 
123       180.20        XLON      15:55:20      00072064356TRLO0 
41        180.20        XLON      15:57:50      00072064559TRLO0 
24        180.20        XLON      15:58:50      00072064648TRLO0 
2336       180.20        XLON      16:09:46      00072065941TRLO0 
2972       180.20        XLON      16:09:46      00072065940TRLO0 
3864       180.20        XLON      16:09:46      00072065942TRLO0 
1634       180.00        XLON      16:10:29      00072066173TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  355302 
EQS News ID:  2016695 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2016695&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
