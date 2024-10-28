DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.170 GBP1.802 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.150 GBP1.790 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.162284 GBP1.799991

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,484,559 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3500 2.165 XDUB 09:39:13 00072048224TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:39:13 00072048225TRLO0 1143 2.170 XDUB 10:49:51 00072050947TRLO0 4651 2.170 XDUB 11:15:58 00072052039TRLO0 3300 2.170 XDUB 11:15:58 00072052040TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 11:15:58 00072052041TRLO0 4990 2.170 XDUB 11:46:19 00072053045TRLO0 5361 2.170 XDUB 11:46:19 00072053046TRLO0 2002 2.165 XDUB 11:56:09 00072053343TRLO0 3329 2.165 XDUB 11:56:09 00072053344TRLO0 800 2.160 XDUB 12:02:31 00072053587TRLO0 4821 2.160 XDUB 12:02:31 00072053588TRLO0 5437 2.165 XDUB 13:35:52 00072056381TRLO0 10000 2.165 XDUB 13:41:40 00072056576TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 13:41:40 00072056577TRLO0 55 2.165 XDUB 13:41:40 00072056578TRLO0 1500 2.165 XDUB 13:41:40 00072056579TRLO0 17 2.160 XDUB 13:55:27 00072056933TRLO0 2322 2.160 XDUB 14:05:37 00072057252TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 14:05:37 00072057253TRLO0 1719 2.160 XDUB 14:05:37 00072057254TRLO0 5717 2.155 XDUB 14:32:54 00072058394TRLO0 1903 2.150 XDUB 14:35:23 00072058638TRLO0 2120 2.150 XDUB 14:35:38 00072058682TRLO0 184 2.150 XDUB 14:35:58 00072058709TRLO0 452 2.150 XDUB 14:38:40 00072058937TRLO0 247 2.150 XDUB 14:38:40 00072058938TRLO0 1896 2.150 XDUB 14:38:46 00072058939TRLO0 271 2.150 XDUB 14:40:32 00072059023TRLO0 168 2.150 XDUB 14:41:28 00072059051TRLO0 121 2.150 XDUB 14:42:24 00072059107TRLO0 361 2.150 XDUB 14:42:24 00072059108TRLO0 4304 2.150 XDUB 14:42:24 00072059109TRLO0 2400 2.155 XDUB 15:01:00 00072060976TRLO0 2842 2.155 XDUB 15:01:00 00072060977TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 15:01:00 00072060978TRLO0 518 2.155 XDUB 15:01:00 00072060979TRLO0 1261 2.155 XDUB 15:02:00 00072061043TRLO0 183 2.160 XDUB 15:05:13 00072061282TRLO0 1193 2.160 XDUB 15:05:42 00072061325TRLO0 176 2.160 XDUB 15:05:42 00072061326TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 15:06:00 00072061362TRLO0 180 2.160 XDUB 15:06:00 00072061363TRLO0 169 2.160 XDUB 15:06:40 00072061417TRLO0 180 2.160 XDUB 15:07:22 00072061456TRLO0 264 2.160 XDUB 15:07:27 00072061458TRLO0 6960 2.165 XDUB 15:28:12 00072062752TRLO0 3600 2.165 XDUB 15:42:40 00072063386TRLO0 573 2.165 XDUB 15:48:46 00072063834TRLO0 5320 2.165 XDUB 15:48:46 00072063835TRLO0 5075 2.165 XDUB 15:48:46 00072063836TRLO0 5087 2.165 XDUB 15:48:46 00072063837TRLO0 5456 2.165 XDUB 15:48:46 00072063838TRLO0 3140 2.165 XDUB 15:48:47 00072063839TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 15:48:47 00072063840TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 15:49:47 00072063940TRLO0 1198 2.165 XDUB 15:49:47 00072063941TRLO0 2800 2.165 XDUB 15:49:47 00072063942TRLO0 644 2.165 XDUB 15:49:47 00072063943TRLO0 451 2.160 XDUB 16:10:29 00072066169TRLO0 8927 2.160 XDUB 16:10:29 00072066170TRLO0 5460 2.160 XDUB 16:10:29 00072066171TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 16:10:29 00072066172TRLO0 4252 2.155 XDUB 16:14:52 00072066702TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 596 179.40 XLON 08:12:59 00072045411TRLO0 1291 180.20 XLON 12:02:31 00072053586TRLO0 1291 180.20 XLON 12:02:31 00072053585TRLO0 305 180.20 XLON 12:02:31 00072053584TRLO0 698 180.20 XLON 12:02:31 00072053589TRLO0 82 179.80 XLON 12:03:29 00072053648TRLO0 1080 179.80 XLON 12:03:29 00072053650TRLO0 1300 179.80 XLON 12:03:29 00072053649TRLO0 22 179.60 XLON 13:13:14 00072055631TRLO0 592 180.20 XLON 13:57:12 00072056973TRLO0 1166 180.20 XLON 13:57:12 00072056972TRLO0 800 180.20 XLON 13:57:12 00072056971TRLO0 2073 180.20 XLON 14:07:01 00072057278TRLO0 900 180.20 XLON 14:07:01 00072057277TRLO0 1093 180.20 XLON 14:08:03 00072057317TRLO0 2106 180.20 XLON 14:15:08 00072057563TRLO0 699 179.60 XLON 14:32:54 00072058393TRLO0 699 179.60 XLON 14:32:54 00072058392TRLO0 1097 179.60 XLON 14:32:54 00072058391TRLO0 1618 179.40 XLON 14:33:25 00072058478TRLO0 6 179.40 XLON 14:33:28 00072058479TRLO0 1610 179.40 XLON 14:33:28 00072058480TRLO0 37 179.00 XLON 14:46:08 00072059537TRLO0 747 179.40 XLON 14:46:08 00072059539TRLO0 1174 179.40 XLON 14:46:08 00072059538TRLO0 1825 179.40 XLON 14:46:09 00072059540TRLO0 1400 179.40 XLON 14:56:06 00072060681TRLO0 360 180.20 XLON 15:49:59 00072063948TRLO0 1561 180.20 XLON 15:51:50 00072064052TRLO0 1063 180.20 XLON 15:51:50 00072064051TRLO0 2622 180.20 XLON 15:51:50 00072064050TRLO0 3573 180.20 XLON 15:51:50 00072064049TRLO0 754 180.20 XLON 15:52:00 00072064074TRLO0 1500 180.20 XLON 15:55:18 00072064347TRLO0 751 180.20 XLON 15:55:18 00072064349TRLO0 515 180.20 XLON 15:55:18 00072064348TRLO0 123 180.20 XLON 15:55:20 00072064356TRLO0 41 180.20 XLON 15:57:50 00072064559TRLO0 24 180.20 XLON 15:58:50 00072064648TRLO0 2336 180.20 XLON 16:09:46 00072065941TRLO0 2972 180.20 XLON 16:09:46 00072065940TRLO0 3864 180.20 XLON 16:09:46 00072065942TRLO0 1634 180.00 XLON 16:10:29 00072066173TRLO0

