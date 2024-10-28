Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Completes Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of its initial exploration program at its Table Mountain Silica Project, located 4 kilometers east of Golden, B.C.

The Company has completed a comprehensive surface sampling program across the property's Mount Wilson Formation quartzite units, which are known to host high-purity silica mineralization. Multiple samples were collected across the property's extensive strike length, focusing on areas where previous sampling had indicated high-purity quartzite occurrences.

All samples have been securely packaged and are being submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. The samples will undergo comprehensive testing to determine silica (SiO2) content and other relevant constituents. Results from this program will help guide future exploration and development activities at the project.

"The completion of this sampling program represents an important step in advancing our Table Mountain Project," stated Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "Given the project's strategic location near existing infrastructure and other silica mines, we are excited to receive the analytical results and further understand the potential of this highly prospective property."

The Table Mountain Silica Project consists of 1,698 hectares with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. (1)

