Researchers in Canada have created an experimental workbench for aboveground compressed air energy storage. Experimental data calibration reportedly ensured model accuracy with a mean absolute percentage error below 4. 0%. Researchers from Canada have analyzed the performances of an aboveground compressed air energy storage system (CAES) with both an experimental setup and a numerical model. A quasi-steady-state approach for system modeling was then able to predict different parameters of the experimental setup with a mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) of less than 4%. "This study hypothesizes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...