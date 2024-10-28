SunBrush Mobil GmbH plans to develop a mechanically simple robotic solution designed to maximize utility-scale solar module yield by removing soiling. Once complete, the company will market this technology for commercial rooftop systems in Australia. From pv magazine Australia SunBrush Mobil is developing a robotic solution for commercial rooftop solar systems in Australia, using mechanically simple technology to maximize utility-scale solar module yield through effective soiling removal. SunBrush Mobil CEO Franz Ehleuter told pv magazine at the recent All Energy 2024 trade show in Melbourne, ...

