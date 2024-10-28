Allspring Global Investments Launches Global Income UCITS Fund

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a global asset management company with US$590 billion* under advisement, is delighted to announce the launch of the Allspring (Lux) Worldwide Fund - Global Income Fund, a UCITS addition to its existing 17-strong Luxembourg range.

Allspring is a leading provider of active fixed income solutions and is making this multi-sector fixed income fund available to meet increased demand for this strategy from investors across the UK, continental Europe and Asia.

The Allspring Global Income Fund will be managed by Janet Rilling, Noah Wise, Christopher Kauffman, Michael Schueller, Michal Stanczyk and Sarah Harrison. The team provides investors with deep sector expertise, with an average of 23 years of professional investment experience and US$25 billion under advisement.

The new fund is based on Allspring's proven Income Plus strategy, previously available exclusively to institutional investors and as a US mutual fund.

The investment approach is to target attractive income and total return by dynamically allocating capital throughout the global fixed income universe. The strategy is unconstrained in nature and has the flexibility to invest across government, securitised, investment grade, high yield and emerging market debt markets. This fund is designated as SFDR Article 8 and promotes environmental and/or social characteristics but does not have a sustainable investment objective.

The fund is registered for distribution in Luxembourg and UK and intends to be registered in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

Andy Sowerby, head of the International Client Group at Allspring, commented, "This is a timely and important launch as we continue to broaden Allspring's UCITS range to meet the needs of our global clients. We are a leading provider of fixed income solutions and see the creation of the Allspring Global Income Fund as being a flagship offering that can help our clients navigate the complex and fast-moving fixed income markets."

Sarah Harrison, senior portfolio manager, said "We allocate strategically to a wide variety of fixed income securities, aiming to deliver alpha from security and sector allocation, as well as duration and curve positioning. This proven approach has delivered attractive levels of income and contributed to the long-term success of this strategy. We are excited to now bring this capability to the global market via the Allspring Global Income Fund".

Noah Wise, senior portfolio manager at Allspring, added, "The addition of this fund to our range reflects the investor confidence in our expertise in global fixed income markets. As dedicated sector specialists, we will use a specialist model for robust portfolio construction and employ comprehensive risk control to help achieve consistent alpha generation for our clients."

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments is an independent asset management company with more than US$590 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally and investment teams supported by more than 400?investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit?www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of 30 September 2024. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

This information is a Marketing Communication, unless stated otherwise, for professional clients (or equivalent). Not for retail use. THIS MATERIAL IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IN ANY JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON WHERE UNAUTHORISED OR UNLAWFUL. Investment risks: your capital may be at risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. The value, price or income of investments or financial instruments can fall as well as rise. You may not get back the amount originally invested.

Allspring Global Investments is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. These companies include Allspring Global Investments (UK) Limited (Allspring UK), an investment management company authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg S.A., authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Allspring Luxembourg has branches in Frankfurt, Paris and Milan and is allowed to provide services on a cross-border basis in the EEA. For the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, material that is approved for UK distribution is approved by Allspring UK.

© 2024 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

