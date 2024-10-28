AdJane Announces its Official Launch as a Leader in Vaccine Adjuvants

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdJane is proud to announce its official launch as a pioneer in the field of vaccine adjuvants, dedicated to enhancing the efficacy of vaccines. With commitment to innovation and excellence, AdJane aims to reshape how vaccines are developed and delivered, providing enhanced protection against various diseases for people around the world. Our mission is to amplify the vaccines of tomorrow.

The launch of AdJane comes at a pivotal time as the global healthcare community continues to address emerging infectious diseases and ongoing public health challenges. Vaccine adjuvants play a crucial role in improving the body's immune response to vaccines. By optimizing vaccine formulation, AdJane's adjuvants enhance antigen presentation and promote a more robust and lasting immunity. The company's commitment to innovation and quality positions it at the forefront of the vaccine sector.

AdJane specializes in the development of vaccine adjuvants aimed at enhancing vaccine efficacy. At the heart of AdJane's innovations lies our proprietary Ada-24 adjuvant. This adjuvant has been developed through a strategic collaboration and long-term partnership with Intravacc, a pioneer and leader in translational vaccinology. Ada-24 is based on and leverages the features of Outer Membrane Vesicles (OMVs), derived from gram-negative bacteria and further detoxified, resulting in a safe adjuvant already tested in humans. These nanoparticles are a powerful tool in enhancing the immune response due to their versatile and adaptable nature. Various studies have shown that the inclusion of our proprietary Ada-24 adjuvant elicits a broad immune response, outperforming conventional adjuvants.

Adjane will continue its efforts to develop novel adjuvants and looks forward to partnership opportunities towards commercializing Ada-24.

