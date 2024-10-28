Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
28.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Phoenix TV: Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum Marks Successful Second Edition, Expanding Opportunities and Bridging Collaboration between China and UK Screen Industries

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a successful inaugural event in 2023, the 2nd edition of Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum was held at BAFTA in London on 25th October. The event garnered significant attention, drawing over 200 industry professionals and emerging talents from the screen industries of China and the UK.

From left to right: CHENG Jian, LU Yi, HUANG Yi, YANG Xiaopei, YANG Wenhong, LUO Yi, Jane Turton, Rupert Daniels, LI Liyan, Richard Bradley, Nick Percy and Jasmine PANG.

Hosted by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism (Radio and Television), supported by UK Department for Business and Trade and organised by Phoenix TV, the forum upgraded to a premium scale of a whole day event this year, encompassed stirring global launch, captivating presentations and screenings, as well as engaging panel discussions.

Distinguished guests graced the event, including LI Liyan, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in the UK; FANG Shizhong, President of Shanghai Media Group; LUO Yi, Deputy Director-General of Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism (Radio and Television); Rupert Daniels, Director of Creative, Consumer, Sports & Education at UK Department for Business and Trade; Adrian Wootton OBE, CEO at Film London; Gary Millar, President at Liverpool China Partnership; and Shanghainese talents LU Yi and HUANG Yi. The forum was chaired by Jasmine Pang, Director of European Affairs at Phoenix TV.

Industry leaders from front line film and media companies have delivered sparkling keynote speeches, including Nick Percy, President of Global Markets at BBC Studios; Jane Turton, CEO at All3Media; Richard Bradley, Co-founder at Lion TV; YANG Wenhong, President of Shanghai Broadcasting Film & Television Producers Association and YANG Xiaopei, CEO at Xixi Pictures.

At the event, BBC Studios, Phoenix TV and Shanghai Media Group jointly announced that BBC's natural history landmark series Asia will be launched on Dragon TV on 5 November in China. Nick Percy announced Asia will also be released on China's streaming platform bilibili, iQIYI, Tencent Video and Youku, on the same day.

Two engaging panel discussions provided an in-depth look at how Chinese storytelling is resonating with international audiences, as well as opportunities and challenges of China-UK cooperation.

The UK speakers featured influential figures including André Renaud, Senior Vice President, Global Format Sales at BBC Studios; Daniel Pearl, Creative Director at Lion TV; Oliver Parker, Director of Johnny English Reborn and The Great Escaper; Tony Reed at BBC Studios Kids & Family; Evan Leighton-Davis, Owner at Heatseeker Media and Takedown Pictures.

By bringing together leading minds from two dynamic cities, Shanghai and London, both of which are global hubs for film and television, Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum promises to be a landmark event and will continuously serve as a platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and cross-cultural exchange in the global screen sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541347/Image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-london-screen-industry-forum-marks-successful-second-edition-expanding-opportunities-and-bridging-collaboration-between-china-and-uk-screen-industries-302288076.html

