London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - In a grand celebration at the Naval & Military Club in London, Ridge Solutions Group was honored with the European Award for Leadership in Innovation & Technology during the Leaders in London summit. Jose Ramos, the Group Chairman, received the award from Christina Reyes, the recent president of the Andean Parliament, amidst a gathering of global leaders.

The event marked a significant milestone for Ridge Solutions Group, acknowledging its pioneering efforts in integrating technology within the construction and energy sectors. The company's innovative approaches have enhanced efficiency and customer experience on a global scale, setting new standards in these traditional industries. In her remarks, Christina Reyes praised Ridge Solutions Group for exemplifying forward-thinking and innovation that drive industries forward. "Their commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology sets a new standard for excellence," she said.

Established in 2004, Ridge Solutions Group is a wholly owned Angolan company that has made a significant impact across various market sectors through its diverse projects and operating units. Initially gaining success in high-profile real estate developments in Angola, the company expanded its portfolio to include engineering, project management, infrastructure development, property development, agriculture, aquaculture, investment fund management, corporate finance advisory services, natural resources and industries, brand management, retail product development, commodities trading, and brokerage.

A standout among its subsidiaries is RS Global Energy, an independent commodity trading and brokerage company with a global outreach. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with offices in Dubai and Fujairah, and footprints in Lisbon and London, RS Global Energy specializes in energy commodity trading, including base metals, precious metals, crude oil, and petroleum products. The company also engages in derivatives trading, logistics, financing solutions, risk management, and strategic investments. Notably, RS Global Energy is an authorized distributor of XCharge EV Chargers for the Middle East and Europe and is licensed in Fujairah for trading EV charging stations, systems, and spare parts.

RS Global Energy is committed to disciplined risk management, with deeply embedded ethos in its culture. The company has established trusted partnerships to deliver on the expectations of all stakeholders and has a growing presence in Africa as a strategic hub for sustainable supplies over the long term. Leveraging trading prospects across multiple geographies, RS Global Energy integrates the oil and gas sector with the burgeoning mineral resources in Africa.

The recognition at the Leaders in London summit positions Ridge Solutions Group as a leader in technological integration within traditional industries. Jose Ramos expressed his gratitude for the award, stating that it reflects the hard work and visionary approach of the entire team. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in construction, energy, and beyond," he said.

This award underscores Ridge Solutions Group's dedication to excellence and innovation, contributing significantly to global economic development and the advancement of technology in key sectors. The company's innovative approaches not only transform traditional industries but also foster sustainable development and economic growth in the regions where they operate.

