Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 09:30 Uhr
Brain Navi: NaoTrac to Redefine Surgical Navigation Robotics at MEDICA 2024

HSINCHU, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaoTrac, Brain Navi Biotechnology's flagship autonomous surgical navigation robot, is set to take center stage at MEDICA 2024, the world's largest medical trade fair, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 11-14. NaoTrac is designed to revolutionize neurosurgery with its advanced machine vision technology, which enhances navigation precision and assists neurosurgeons during complex procedures. Attendees can experience this transformative technology firsthand by visiting Brain Navi at Hall 16, Booth D12.

Developed for precision and efficiency, NaoTrac streamlines surgeries, reduces risks, and improves patient outcomes, reshaping the future of neurosurgery. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations and meet with Brain Navi's team to explore how NaoTrac is redefining patient care on a global scale.

NaoTrac, the first Autonomous Surgical Navigation Robot for Neurosurgery

With hundreds of successful cases, NaoTrac has already been instrumental in helping surgeons save lives and enhance surgical outcomes, exemplifying Brain Navi's commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical technology solutions.

In addition to NaoTrac, Brain Navi will highlight its latest innovations in robotic-assisted surgery, all designed with a focus on precision and patient safety. These innovations reflect the company's dedication to advancing healthcare through groundbreaking technological developments.

As the global healthcare sector continues to embrace technology-driven solutions, Brain Navi invites industry leaders, distributors, and healthcare professionals to explore how NaoTrac is advancing surgical precision and transforming patient care. Brain Navi is also keen to connect with distributors experienced in medical technology, particularly as it seeks to expand its partnerships in Europe.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at MEDICA, visit www.brainnavi.com

About Brain Navi:

Brain Navi Biotechnology, a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, specializes in designing and developing innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies. Their proprietary Surface Mapping Auto-Registration Technology (SMART) represents a significant surgical breakthrough, integrating machine vision, robotics, and AI for streamlined surgical procedures and real-time imaging, ensuring minimal invasive outcomes.

Brain Navi Biotechnology, a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, specializes in designing and developing innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_WH_6eiM7M
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541405/NaoTrac__the_surgical_navigation_robot_for_neurosurgery_from_Brain_Navi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873615/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naotrac-to-redefine-surgical-navigation-robotics-at-medica-2024-302288183.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
