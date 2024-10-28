EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Schlagwort(e): ESG/Rating
Fielmann Group awarded C+ Prime Status ESG rating in the Healthcare category
ISS ESG, one of the most renowned rating companies for sustainable and responsible investments, has awarded the Fielmann Group a Prime Status ESG rating in the Healthcare category in an update published on October 8, 2024. Fielmann Group, a global provider of eyewear, acoustics and primary eyecare services, improved its ratings in all three categories (Environmental, Social, and Governance), compared with previous years, and for the first time earned a C+ Prime Status in the Healthcare category.
A Prime Status ESG rating is a prerequisite for many sustainability-focused funds to invest in shares and thus enables a broader group of investors to invest in Fielmann shares.
Fielmann also achieved a decile rank of 2 in the Healthcare category, which indicates its performance compared to other companies in the sector. A decile rank of 1 indicates a high relative performance, while a 10 indicates a low relative performance.
"The Fielmann Group is a family business. Long-term success is only possible in a healthy society and a sustainable environment. Fielmann assumes responsibility for its customers, employees, society as well as the environment. We are delighted that our commitment to sustainability has been recognized and acknowledged," said CFO Steffen Baetjer about the award.
Hamburg, Germany - October 28, 2024
Further information
28.10.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Fielmann Group AG
|Weidestrasse 118 a
|22083 Hamburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 40 270 76-0
|Fax:
|+49 40 270 76-390
|Internet:
|www.fielmann-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
|WKN:
|577220
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2014501
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2014501 28.10.2024 CET/CEST