A group of researchers have investigated the influence of the regulatory framework on supporting the expansion of ground-mounted PV plants close to transport routes as railways, highway and federal roads in Germany. Their analysis showed that most of the PV systems installed next to these routes are located on what was once agricultural land. New research conducted by scientists from the Helmholtz-Centre for Environmental Research Leipzig has shown that more than 39% of Germany's operational PV plants corresponding to approximately 6. 9 GW are located within 500 m of a transport route such as ...

