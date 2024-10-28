Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
28.10.24
10:16 Uhr
3,685 Euro
-0,062
-1,65 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
3,7063,71011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 07:36 Uhr
Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers organic growth in all segments and confirms guidance

  • Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y, or +3.4% organic)
  • Consumer service revenue growth (+6.1% y-on-y, or +2.7% organic)
  • Ongoing commercial momentum in Consumer postpaid (+45k); positive net adds broadband (+3k)
  • Continued Business service revenue growth (+5.0% y-on-y, or +5.9% organic)
  • Wholesale service revenues returned to growth on an organic basis (+1.1% y-on-y)
  • Adj. EBITDA AL grew 2.3% y-on-y, or +1.9% excl. Youfone in Q3 2024; YTD FCF generation broadly stable y-on-y
  • Expanded fiber footprint with +110k HP in Q3 2024 (+137k HP incl. Glaspoort)
  • Full-year 2024 outlook reiterated

Program

12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q3 2024 Results
28/10/2024; 7:30h
KPN-N

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b0f07ef-9eb7-4e96-87bc-5d12833b9ee4


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
