The Spanish company said that its new tracker "is designed for maximum adaptability to any terrain. " It works with all PV modules. PV Hardware (PVH), a Spanish manufacturer of solar trackers and mounting systems, has unveiled a new solar tracker for utility-scale projects. Dubbed AxoneDuo Infinity, the new tracker is reportedly able to work with linked or unlinked PV rows with two, three, or four strings per row. "Our latest solar tracker is designed for maximum adaptability to any terrain. With the lowest number of motors and controllers per string, it offers various combinations to suit any ...

