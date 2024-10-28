Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 10:18 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Transaction Update

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Transaction Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2024

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Transaction Update

The Company notes the announcement released today by Asia Dragon Trust plc ("Asia Dragon") regarding the conclusion of its strategic review, announced on 21 May 2024. As part of this strategic review, the Company was invited to present its proposals (announced on 7 May and supported in principle by a majority of Asia Dragon shareholders at that time) to the board of Asia Dragon on 27 August 2024.

Through access to the extensive resources of the experienced WhiteOak team, the Company continues to deliver leading NAV performance amongst the globally diversified AIC Global Emerging Markets peer group over the past year. This compelling track record, combined with a shareholder-friendly fee structure and strong alignment with WhiteOak, has led the Company's shares to trade at a significantly superior rating versus its peers and enabled the issuance of new shares.

The Company looks forward to continuing this track record of delivering organic growth through investment performance and share issuance, while also remaining alert to further potential growth opportunities that may arise.

For further information:

JTC Group (Company Secretary) 020 7409 0181

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte Ltd. Via Burson Buchanan

Prashant Khemka

Fadrique Balmaseda

Ben Hayward

Marex (Corporate Broker) 020 7016 6704

Oliver Kenyon

Priyan Rayatt

Mark Thompson

Eddie Nissen

Burson Buchanan (Public Relations) 020 7466 5000

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

Henry Harrison-Topham

Henry Wilson

Samuel Adams

About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. AWEMT is advised by WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. WhiteOak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies and has £6.4 billion in assets under management or advisory. WhiteOak Capital Group pursues a disciplined research process underpinned by its proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLExTM for ESG research. While Emerging Markets remain under-researched and inefficient, AWEMT leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. There is no fixed management fee, instead the Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark and hence is directly aligned with shareholders' interests.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.