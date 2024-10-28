Anzeige
28.10.2024 10:22 Uhr
Information Office of Nanjing Municipal People's Government: 2024 "Nanjing Week" Kicks Off in France: "Brocade and Embroidery " Shines in Paris

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24th, themed art exhibition "Brocade and embroidery, a fibre which connects us" was launched at the Louvre Museum in Paris, marking the beginning of the 2024 "Nanjing Week" series of Sino-French cultural exchange activities. Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, attended the Nanjing-themed exhibition, showing great interest in the exquisite handicrafts on display and fully acknowledging Nanjing's efforts in promoting Sino-French cultural exchange.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The exhibition, held in conjunction with the International Heritage Fair -- an important global cultural heritage event -- features three sections: "Heavenly Garments," "Weaving Machines," and "Clothes Renewed," showcased a variety of exhibits including Yunjin cultural relics, East-West fusion textiles, and modern installation art. It also highlighted collaborative works designed by three globally renowned designers and Nanjing's intangible cultural heritage inheritors as part of the Sino-French "Splendid" residency program. Huang Xiaoxian, a contemporary Chinese origami artist and designer from Nanjing, taught the audience how to fold a traditional Chinese love letter.

The intricate traditional crafts were highly praised by representatives such as the French Chamber of Trades and Crafts, the French Building Federation, and the French Art Union. The exhibition pieces, which blend traditional Chinese craftsmanship with modern fashion design, also drew the attention of many young visitors, who eagerly shared their experiences online. Attendees expressed their admiration for how Nanjing has preserved the art of hand-weaving in an era dominated by machine production, noting that the exquisite modern artifacts inspired by Yunjin are perfect souvenirs for travelers. Through this exhibition, they discovered a more traditional, diverse, and innovative side of China and Nanjing, and found their next travel destination.

Organized by the Information Office of the Nanjing Municipal People's Government, the 2024 "Nanjing Week" will also feature events such as Silk Road-themed cultural exchanges and twin-city dialogues in France, further enhancing Sino-French friendship through mutual learning. Since its inception in 2015, "Nanjing Week" has been an important cultural outreach event. It has been held for nine consecutive years, traveling to world-renowned cities such as Milan, London, and New York, with over 100 events promoting Nanjing as an international symbol and showcasing China's image.

Source: The Information Office of the Nanjing Municipal People's Government


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
