eQ Oyj: Inside information: CEO Mikko Koskimies steps down from his role due to serious illness

eQ Plc Inside information

28 October 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

eQ Plc's CEO Mikko Koskimies steps down from CEO duties due to a serious illness. Koskimies will, however, assist in the transfer of his duties to his successors.

eQ Plc's Board of Directors has decided that the company's current full-time Chair of the Board, Janne Larma, will become Acting CEO of eQ Plc and Chairman of the eQ Group's Management Team. Current Deputy Chair of the Board Georg Ehrnrooth will serve as Chair of the eQ Plc's Board of Directors, while Janne Larma will continue as a member of the Board.

Tero Estovirta, Deputy Managing Director of eQ Asset Management Ltd, has been appointed Managing Director of eQ Asset Management Ltd, and the eQ Plc Board of Directors has also appointed him as a member of the eQ Group's Management Team.

Janne Larma, Chairman of the Board of Directors of eQ Plc: "On behalf of the eQ Plc's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mikko for his exceptionally good work at eQ since 2012. During the time Mikko was in his role, eQ's Asset Management business has grown exponentially and eQ has achieved an excellent market position, especially among institutional clients. eQ Asset Management has been selected as the best institutional asset manager in Finland for several years. Today, the eQ Group has 100 financial professionals, and eQ Asset Management has been selected as Finland's best institutional asset manager for several years."

eQ Plc

Additional information: Janne Larma, Acting CEO, p. +358 405004366

Georg Ehrnrooth, Chair of the Board, p. +358 9 6817 8777

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.