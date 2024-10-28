Anzeige
Digitalist Group Oyj: Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 28 October 2024 at 10:30

Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc's ("Digitalist Group" or "Company") has agreed with Turret Oy Ab ("Turret") on a loan amounting to EUR 1,000,000 (the "Loan") in order to strengthen the Company's working capital. The Company has the right to withdraw the Loan in instalments by 31 December 2025 at the latest. The Loan was granted on market terms and it will fall due on 31 December 2026.

Turret is Digitalist Group's largest shareholder.

According to company law legislation relating to related party transactions Digitalist Group's board members Paul Ehrnrooth and Peter Eriksson have not participated in the decision making regarding the Loan.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg,
Tel. +358 40 865 4252, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen,
Tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@kolumbus.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media

https://digitalist.global


