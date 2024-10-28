The Platform Group (TPG) owns and operates e-commerce websites and platforms in a growing number of verticals and offers proprietary solutions that enable e-commerce for its partners. It has a very simple strategy: to significantly increase the number of partners and product categories that use its platforms, which in turn should lead to more end customers, and higher revenue and profitability as it leverages its cost base. For its partners, typically small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without the know-how or capabilities to trade online, TPG provides a quick and cost-efficient (operating and capital) route to a greater number of customers.

