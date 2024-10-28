Following Ireland's most recent renewables auction finalized in late September, the average final price for PV was €0. 10476 ($0. 12)/kWh, which just a 4% decrease compared to 2023's auction. pv magazine has spoken with the government, the local PV association and several market operators to understand the reasons behind final high prices. Ireland allocated around 960 MW of PV capacity in the fourth Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction (RESS 4) it held on Aug 28. The procurement exercise concluded with an auction final average price of €0. 09685/kWh, which is 4% less than in the previous ...

