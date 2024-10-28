The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are funding a 99 MW solar project in southwestern Croatia with a total investment of €62 million ($67. 2 million). Construction will begin next year, and commissioning is set for 2026. The EBRD and the EIB have signed loan agreements with Croatian state-owned utility Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP) for the construction of a 99 MW solar plant. The loan contracts total €62 million, consisting of €31. 6 million from the ERBD and €30. 4 million from the EIB. The solar plant will be built near the village ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...