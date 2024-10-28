Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2024 10:46 Uhr
Law firm COBALT has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on October 25, 2024 to grant law firm COBALT the status
of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market operated by AB Nasdaq
Vilnius as of October 28, 2024 on the request of the law firm COBALT. 



More information is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
