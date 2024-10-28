Leading vegetable propagator has partnered with Solum Partners to enhance operational capabilities and accelerate business growth.

Fountain Plants Ltd., a leading propagator of vegetable plants in the UK, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Solum Partners, an investment management firm focused on the food and agriculture industry.

This collaboration will enhance Fountain Plants' operational capabilities and aims to accelerate the growth of Fountain Plants to meet increasing customer demand for high quality brassica, lettuce, and leek plants.

"We are extremely excited to announce this new partnership with Solum, and look forward to continuing to serve our customers across the UK," said Robin Fountain, Director of Fountain Plants.

Colin Butterfield, CEO of Solum Partners, stated, "Robin and his family have created an industry-leading business that provides a critical service to the agricultural sector in the UK. We are looking forward to partnering with them to expand this business and to ensure that Fountain Plants continues to produce the highest quality vegetable plants in the region."

About Fountain Plants Ltd.

Based in Lincolnshire, Fountain Plants has been growing high quality plants for more than sixty years. What began as a small family operation now consists of a dedicated group of professionals focused on growing across more than fifty acres of glasshouses. The company focuses on brassicas, lettuce, and leeks, bringing young plants from seed to plant module to enable commercial growers an excellent start to their seasons. Fountain Plants leverages the latest horticultural seed sowing and growing techniques to provide the highest level of service to their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.fountain-plants.co.uk/.

About Solum Partners

Solum Partners is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and manages approximately $1.9 billion in assets within the agriculture and food production industry. The firm utilizes its hands-on approach and industry knowledge to enhance the value of its investments and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors. The firm's strategy is driven by a focus on strong partnerships, operational excellence, and continuous improvement and is underpinned by a comprehensive approach to ESG. For more information, please visit https://solumpartners.com/.

