Resalis Therapeutics announced today a strategic equity investment from Sanofi. The company intends to use the proceeds to accelerate the development of its lead investigational candidate, RES-010, through a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial. RES-010 represents a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide targeting miR-22, a non-coding RNA that plays a pivotal role in the molecular pathways underlying obesity. This innovative approach positions Resalis to potentially be at the forefront of next-generation therapies in metabolic diseases.

Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics, stated: "The therapeutic landscape for obesity is rapidly evolving, and Sanofi's investment highlights the potential of our approach. As we prepare to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for RES-010, this investment not only validates the robust data we've generated so far but also positions us to quickly advance through Phase 2 trials, bringing us closer to offering a potentially transformative treatment for patients living with obesity. We believe this will be a catalyst for further interest in this growing market."

About RES-010

RES-010 is designed to reprogram metabolic pathways, providing a potential disease-modifying therapeutic impact that could include high-quality, sustained weight loss. By specifically targeting miR-22, a master regulator of lipid biosynthesis, mitochondrial function, and adipose tissue transformation, RES-010 has the potential to go beyond conventional obesity treatments that often focus solely on appetite reduction. This targeted approach has the potential to offer a more durable solution, addressing the complex biological underpinnings of obesity. The regulation of these pathways may result in a reduction of fat mass across various body districts, including visceral fat and hepatic stores. With its robust preclinical results, RES-010 has the potential to complement and enhance the efficacy of existing anti-obesity drugs, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, and may extend their impact by providing a more comprehensive therapeutic solution.

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders. With its deep expertise in non-coding RNA and lipid metabolism, Resalis Therapeutics is advancing RES-010. Strong preclinical data support the rapid advancement of RES-010 through clinical trials, positioning Resalis Therapeutics as a key company in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment. Resalis is currently supported by investors Claris Ventures and Sunstone Life Science Ventures and private investors from Italian Angels for Growth and Club degli Investitori.

For more information visit our website www.resalistherapeutics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028943917/en/

Contacts:

Trophic Communications

+49 171 351 2733

resalis@trophic.eu