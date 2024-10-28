Anzeige
28.10.2024
NP Nutra Announces New Carson, California, Warehouse to Support Growth and Innovation

New 37,000-square-foot facility enhances production, R&D, and distribution capabilities to meet growing demand for premium nutraceutical ingredients.

GARDENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / NP Nutra®, a leader in premium nutraceutical ingredients, is pleased to announce the signing of a 5+5-year lease for a new 37,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 2302 E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson, California. The relocation, set for early 2025, marks a significant milestone in NP Nutra's growth strategy, aimed at expanding Research & Development, Production, and Distribution capabilities to better meet increasing customer demand and industry standards.

Meet NP Nutra at SupplySide West

The facility will enhance NP Nutra's operational efficiency with optimized workflow, allowing for a significant boost in production and streamlined distribution processes. This move supports the company's dedication to quality and innovation in providing sustainably sourced nutraceutical ingredients, including signature products such as Green Balance Alkalizing Blend®, BettaBerries ®, Antioxidant Blend, and Adapt'n Thrive® blends. The latest product launches, Veggie Fusion and Fruit Fusion, both certified organic, showcase NP Nutra's commitment to developing premium, natural blends.

"This facility represents a crucial investment in our future. It allows us to innovate and better serve our customers with faster delivery and an expanded range of high-quality ingredients, keeping pace with the evolving health and wellness market," said Mark Campbell, CEO of NP Nutra. "We look forward to leading the industry with innovations that drive health and wellness forward."

NP Nutra's growth is strategically aligned with the anticipated growth in the global nutraceuticals market, projected to reach $650.5 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for health-enhancing products. The facility will enable the company to scale production and R&D efforts to support product innovation in areas such as immune health, cognitive function, and sustainable nutrition.

The announcement comes ahead of SupplySide West (SSW), the leading health and nutrition conference, from October 29-31, 2024, in Las Vegas. At Booth 3237, Level 1, NP Nutra will debut a new exhibit with product samples and private meeting spaces, offering a personalized experience to explore product innovations and discuss collaborations. To schedule a meeting, visitSSW2024.

For more information about NP Nutra® and its range of premium ingredients, visit npnutra.com.

Contact Information

April Cook
Director of Operations
april.cook@npnutra.com
310-694-3031, Ext. 891

SOURCE: NP Nutra

View the original press release on newswire.com.

