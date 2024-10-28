Nyfosa AB: Carl-Johan Hugner new CEO of Nyfosa

The board of directors of Nyfosa AB has appointed Carl-Johan Hugner as new CEO. Carl-Johan will take his position in January 2025. He will replace the current CEO, Stina Lindh Hök, who will remain in office until Carl-Johan Hugner takes over.

Carl-Johan Hugner has a background in the financial industry and joins Nyfosa from his role as Head of Real Estate Investment Banking at Pareto Securities AB. Carl-Johan holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I join the team at Nyfosa and, with a focus on value-creating business, I look forward to further develop one of the most dynamic platforms among listed Swedish real estate companies", says Carl-Johan Hugner.

David Mindus, Chairman of the Board, tel +46-70 602 76 35

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive real estate company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth regions. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of September 30, 2024, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 40.2 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.

