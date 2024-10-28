KAYAK REVEALS ITS CHEAPEST AND QUIETEST DAYS TO FLY OVER THE FESTIVE PERIOD 2024

KAYAK's Travel Check-In: Christmas and New Year 2024 reveals average flight prices are 28% cheaper on 31 st December when flying outside of Europe

New Year's Eve is also the quietest departure date for travel outside of Europe

Flights to Santa Claus' Village Rovaniemi, Finland have better savings in 2024 than anywhere else - a staggering 22% cheaper than 2023

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Buenos Aires to Singapore, Brits looking for cheaper long-haul flights outside of Europe this festive period could save up to 28% on average by leaving on 31st December compared to other departure dates, according to new research.

The Travel Check In: Christmas and New Year 2024 released by KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, analysed roundtrip economy domestic, European and long-haul flights on KAYAK.co.uk across the Christmas and New Year holiday period (defined as 14 December 2024 - 06 January 2025) to help jet-setting Brits time their journeys in a cost-effective way.

BEST TIME TO BOOK AND TRAVEL

Long-haul flights (outside Europe)

For Brits who would like to fly undisturbed and in peace, New Year's Eve is their best bet as it's set to be the quietest and currently most affordable day to take off over the festive period for long-haul travel according to KAYAK data.

For travellers looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of a packed airport, they should avoid flying on 20th December, as it's predicted to be the busiest day. Not only that, but flying on that day will cost the same travellers a hefty premium as flights are coming in at 24% more expensive on average compared to other departure days during the festive period.

And, unless Brits coming back are willing to fly home on Boxing Day when prices drop by 24% on average compared to other festive departure dates, they could face a steep rise in air fares as long-haul flights on 4thJanuary 2025 typically rise by 30% more than other dates during this period, due to school holidays and work return dates.

European flights

Whether it's checking out the Christmas market in Berlin or admiring the Notre-Dame Christmas Tree in Paris, for trips within Europe, search data reveals the best date to head out is 16th December, where travellers can save on average 22% on plane tickets, against other days during this period. On the flip side, flying on 28th December will cost a pretty penny, with flights coming up 21% higher on average.

And passengers travelling to Europe who hope to breeze through the airport should mark 15th December as the day to travel as it's looking to be the quietest day to fly, whilst carefully avoiding 21st December as it's predicted to be the top crowd magnet.

Domestic flights

Travellers venturing home to see loved ones across all areas of the UK could score big on savings with flights 11% cheaper on 30th December over any other calendar date this festive period. But, keep an eye on 20th December, when bank accounts might feel the squeeze as they rise 19%, compared to other festive dates.

For a chilled airport vibe, opt to fly on 29th December, when search data suggests terminals are set to be the quietest. If travelling on 21st December is a non-negotiable, then be prepared for the festive frenzy and expect the airport to be buzzing.

BEST AND WORST VALUE DATES TO DEPART FROM THE UK THIS FESTIVE PERIOD

Destination type KAYAK's best value departure date Savings vs average day KAYAK's worst value departure date Spendings vs average day Domestic 30th December 2024 -11 % 20th December 2024 +19 % Europe 16th December 2024 -22 % 28th December 2024 +21 % International outside Europe 31st December 2024 -28 % 20th December 2024 +24 %

BIGGEST PRICE DROPS FOR 2024'S FESTIVE PERIOD VS 2023

The expert's insights also reveal that average flight prices during this period are expected to be 3% cheaper at £826 on average, down from an average £851 last year, meaning Brits can put their savings towards an extra meal or tipple during their festive getaway.

To help further with savings, KAYAK's data from last year reveals its optimum time to book flights over the festive period. The data revealed that Brits found a better-value flight price booking two months in advance, saving 8% on flights within the UK and 4% to Europe, in comparison to booking at another time. For long-haul flights outside Europe, booking at the end of November saved travellers 7% on average, compared to those booking earlier or later.

So, where should Brits looking for a cheaper winter escape head to in 2024? For those looking for a white Christmas, Rovaniemi, in Lapland, Finland could be the place to go. Flights to the home of the iconic Santa Claus Village have dropped more in price this year than any other destination, with a return trip to currently cost £390 on average - a saving of 22% compared to 2023.

Other destinations that have seen big reductions in flight costs this festive season include Prague (-20%), Christchurch (-18%), Brisbane (-17%), and Edinburgh (-16%).

KAYAK'S TOP 10 BIGGEST PRICE DROPS, BASED ON SAVINGS COMPARED TO 2023

Rank Destination Average return trip price 2023 Average return trip price 2024 Price change 2024 vs 2023 1 Rovaniemi, Finland £497 £390 -22 % 2 Prague, Czech Republic £169 £136 -20 % 3 Christchurch, New Zealand £1,898 £1,550 -18 % 4 Brisbane, Australia £1,814 £1,512 -17 % 5 Edinburgh, Scotland £113 £94 -16 % 9 New Delhi, India £839 £723 -14 % 9 Singapore, Singapore £1,101 £950 -14 % 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina £1,339 £1,156 -14 % 9 Paris, France £139 £120 -14 % 10 Hyderabad, India £862 £748 -13 %

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert, commented: "While it can be lovely travelling during Christmas and New Year, there are some considerations, to avoid adding to an already rather expensive time of year. Flexibility with your departure and return dates can lower your airfare, and help you avoid longer travel times.

"If you want to travel but aren't sure where, check out KAYAK's explore page . You can find a destination to suit everyone's taste, but most importantly their budget too."

KAYAK Data Methodology:

Based on an analysis of return economy flight searches made on KAYAK.co.uk and associated brands between 14-06-2024 and 14-09-2024 for flights for departure from any UK airport between 14-12-2024 and 06-01-2025, defined as the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Year-on-year data is based on the comparison to the same search and travel periods in the previous years. All flight prices mentioned are average prices for economy, return tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed.

