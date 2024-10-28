Rio Tinto is deeply saddened to confirm that an employee from a contracting company has died following an incident on Saturday at the SimFer port site on the Simandou project in Morebaya, Guinea.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, colleagues and communities affected by this tragedy. Our focus is on offering all possible support during this difficult time.

"Activity at the SimFer port site has been suspended and we are working with our partners and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. We will continue taking all necessary steps to achieve the highest standards of health and safety at our sites."

We have reminded our colleagues across the Group that our Employee Assistance Program is available for anyone needing support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028716294/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations, Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations, US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Wei Wei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General