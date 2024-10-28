Rio Tinto is deeply saddened to confirm that an employee from a contracting company has died following an incident on Saturday at the SimFer port site on the Simandou project in Morebaya, Guinea.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, colleagues and communities affected by this tragedy. Our focus is on offering all possible support during this difficult time.
"Activity at the SimFer port site has been suspended and we are working with our partners and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. We will continue taking all necessary steps to achieve the highest standards of health and safety at our sites."
We have reminded our colleagues across the Group that our Employee Assistance Program is available for anyone needing support.
