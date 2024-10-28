Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, today announced a strategic partnership with NachoNacho, the world's largest SaaS and professional services marketplace. Through this partnership, Sekur will extend its suite of Swiss-hosted privacy and cybersecurity solutions, including SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, to a wider network of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups via the NachoNacho platform.

This partnership aligns with Sekur's strategy to broaden the distribution of its Swiss-based privacy solutions through value-added B2B partners and cloud platforms, ensuring increased accessibility for businesses seeking robust cybersecurity and privacy tools. Sekur's platform is designed to protect companies from cyber threats and privacy breaches, catering to a high-demand market with a unique value proposition in Swiss-hosted data privacy.

About NachoNacho

NachoNacho is home to over 800 leading software brands and is actively used by approximately 30,000 SaaS-buying organizations, with extended visibility to over 200,000 businesses within the venture capital, startup, and professional service communities, as well as co-working spaces. NachoNacho primarily serves the SMB and startup market, providing access to top-tier SaaS solutions, ranging from innovative startup technologies to established enterprise products from companies like Microsoft and Google.

CEO Statement

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with one of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS marketplaces. With access to over 200,000 businesses through NachoNacho, Sekur is poised to reach a significantly larger audience. SMBs, which are particularly vulnerable to cyber-attacks and privacy intrusions, will now have access to our affordable and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. We anticipate rapid growth in sales across NachoNacho's platform in the coming months."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: www.sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: www.sekurprivatedata.com

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com

Follow Sekur on: X LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

