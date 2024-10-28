Firm to Continue Supporting BigChange's Future Growth through Retention of Minority Stake

Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced a partial sale of BigChange (the "Company"), a leading field service management software company for the service and transport sectors, to Simpro Group, a global provider of field service management solutions. Great Hill will continue to support the Company through the retention of a minority stake, demonstrating the firm's commitment to BigChange's future growth trajectory.

Since being acquired by Great Hill in 2021, BigChange has undergone a period of rapid growth and transformation, including successfully growing Company revenue by 2.5x, expanding its customer base to over 2,200 clients, and adding new innovative products to its portfolio.

"Great Hill has been instrumental in positioning BigChange at the forefront of mobile workforce management space as we have been able to leverage the firm's deep industry knowledge, operational expertise and global relationships," said BigChange CEO Richard Warley. "This transaction is a testament to our years of collaboration with Great Hill and it reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire BigChange team."

"We have been proud to support BigChange over the past three years, working closely with the entire management team to help transform the Company into a top choice among field services management professionals in the UK," said Great Hill Managing Director Drew Loucks. "We look forward to the Company's next chapter with Simpro Group and we're confident BigChange will continue accelerating growth through enhanced offerings, increased scale and even greater resources."

"BigChange was founded on the idea of creating an all-in-one job management software that would modernize mobile workforce management and allow companies to operate more efficiently. Our partnership with Great Hill helped us achieve this vision," said BigChange Founder and Chairman Martin Port. "We are excited to continue our leadership position and scale our business further as part of the Simpro Group."

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in over 100 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked in the top of five of HEC Paris-Dow Jones' Mid-Market Buyout and Performance Ranking lists from 2021-2023. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

About BigChange

Launched in 2013, BigChange has built a mobile workforce management platform that is trusted by over 86,000 mobile workers and back-office personnel at 2,200+ organisations from small teams to enterprise organisations around the world. BigChange partnered with Great Hill Partners in 2021 which has powered the Company's growth and the transformation of product development. It now employs 230 people and in 2023 moved into a new specifically provisioned HQ in Leeds to support its continuing growth. So far in 2024, BigChange has won over 290 new customers, signed over £17m worth of new contracts while launching new products, including AI enabled dashcams, Data as a Service and BigChange Extra. BigChange's pioneering all-in-one mobile workforce and job management solution provides organisations of any size across numerous service sectors with a paperless means of planning, managing, scheduling, and tracking their mobile workforce operations. Combining CRM, job scheduling, vehicle tracking, a mobile workforce app, and an on-demand booking app, the system can manage all in-house and sub-contracted operations simultaneously. Implementing BigChange enables field service businesses to underpin and revolutionize their growth, productivity and sustainability. BigChange has been recognised with many industry awards including the Queens Award for Enterprise in 2020 and the Lloyds Business Excellence Award for Business Enabler of the Year in 2022. For more information, please visit www.bigchange.com.

About Simpro Group

Simpro Group provides best-in-class SaaS field service management solutions to trade and field service businesses worldwide. The group comprises three industry-leading companies, Simpro, AroFlo, and ClockShark, with offices across North America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Simpro and AroFlo provide comprehensive field service management software for growth-minded trade and field service businesses, while ClockShark specializes in time-tracking and scheduling software solutions.

Together, these companies seek to drive businesses forward with solutions that empower teams to work smarter, provide foundations for business scaling, and offer data-driven insights to fuel decision-making.

Simpro Group serves over 22,000 businesses and over 400,000 users worldwide and has a global workforce of more than 600 employees.

Ready to transform your business? Explore our products at simprogroup.com, aroflo.com and clockshark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028901845/en/

Contacts:

FGS Global

greathill@fgsglobal.com

(212) 687-8080