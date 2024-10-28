Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announces the signing by an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XI, LP of a definitive agreement to sell AOC, a leading global specialty chemicals company, to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. ("NPHD").

AOC is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemical formulations in the unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester sectors. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, AOC serves customers globally in the infrastructure, construction (residential and commercial), transportation, and recreation sectors.

Under Lone Star's stewardship, AOC invested in its core business systems, including commercial excellence, innovation, procurement and manufacturing efficiency, to drive earnings growth. AOC also invested in the expansion of its executive leadership team, broadening the capabilities of the team to efficiently manage the global enterprise. AOC is poised to capitalize on its next leg of growth, supported by a well-capitalized asset base and a world-class management team.

"We are immensely proud of the growth and innovation AOC has achieved during our ownership," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "AOC is backed by a strong management team that has been instrumental in driving the company's success and unlocking value. We believe AOC is well-positioned for continued growth, and we wish the team continued success in the future."

Joe Salley, Chief Executive Officer of AOC said, "I would like to thank Lone Star for their support and partnership over the last three years. I would also like to thank our outstanding management team and employees for their tireless efforts to deliver best-in-class results for our customers and shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we join Nippon Paint Group, a company that shares our commitment to integrity, quality and innovation."

The transaction is subject to certain closing adjustments and conditions, including regulatory clearances, and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC and Citi served as sell-side financial advisors and Gibson, Dunn Crutcher LLP provided legal advice to seller. AOC Management was advised by Jamieson Corporate Finance, Katzke Morgenbesser LLP.

About AOC

AOC is a leading global supplier of specialty formulations and solutions which enable customers to create robust, durable, and versatile products and components for applications in Coatings and Protective Barriers, Colorants and Visual Effects, Adhesives and Specialties, and conventional Composites.

With strong capabilities worldwide in manufacturing and science, the company works closely with customers to deliver unrivaled quality, service, and reliability for today and create innovative solutions for tomorrow.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in corporate equity, credit, real estate and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Opportunity Fund series; the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

